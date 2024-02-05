Former President Donald Trump calls CBDCs very dangerous. He has voiced significant concerns about Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) and advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) during an interview on Fox’s Sunday Morning Futures. As the Republican Party contemplates his potential nomination for the 2024 presidential election, Trump’s critical views on these issues are gaining widespread attention.

In a sharp critique, Trump portrayed CBDCs as potential tools for increased government surveillance and control over individuals’ finances, dubbing them “a very dangerous thing.” He warned of a future where CBDCs could compromise personal autonomy, emphasizing the threat they pose to privacy, freedom, and autonomy. Trump’s opposition aligns with his broader economic narrative that prioritizes protecting personal freedoms against perceived government tyranny.

Central Bank Digital Currencies: A Threat to Personal Privacy

Government Surveillance and Financial Autonomy Risks

Expressing deep concerns, Trump warned of a future where CBDCs compromise personal autonomy, becoming instruments for potential government overreach. He asserted that CBDCs pose a significant risk to personal privacy and the foundational principles of freedom. According to Trump, these digital currencies could be misused, allowing the government to empty individuals’ accounts without warning.

AI: A Formidable and Unchecked Force

Trump’s remarks on Artificial Intelligence (AI) were equally striking. He labelled AI as “the most dangerous thing out there,” citing the lack of a definitive solution to its potential risks. Trump expressed alarm at the possibility of AI being used to create entirely fabricated content, highlighting a personal experience with a deep fake video that falsely portrayed him.

Security Threats and Urgent Regulatory Calls

The former president underscored the dual nature of AI, acknowledging its potential for innovation while warning of its capacity for deception and disruption. Trump urged immediate action to regulate and control AI development, emphasizing the pressing need to prevent its misuse. His concerns extended beyond misinformation, touching on broader issues of security and privacy.

Shaping Public Discourse and 2024 Election Themes

Trump’s critiques on CBDCs and AI contribute significantly to the ongoing public discourse on technology, privacy, and governmental control. As the 2024 election approaches, these topics are set to become central themes, prompting candidates to define their stances on innovation versus regulation and the preservation of personal liberties in the digital era.

Initiating a Broader Debate

As the nation gears up for the 2024 election, Trump’s critical views on CBDCs and AI have set the stage for a robust debate on the balance between innovation and regulation. The need to safeguard personal freedoms and navigate the risks associated with powerful technologies remains a pivotal point of discussion.

