In a stunning double development that sent shockwaves through both Washington and Wall Street, former President Donald Trump on Friday fired a top Labor Department official over weak job market data and was handed an unexpected opportunity to reshape the Federal Reserve, following the surprise resignation of a key Fed governor. Both moves have significant implications for economic policy, financial markets, and the independence of U.S. economic institutions.

The drama began early Friday when the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released a highly disappointing July jobs report, showing only 73,000 new jobs created well below expectations. Even more concerning were the net downward revisions to May and June data, which revealed the economy had added 258,000 fewer jobs in those months than previously reported.

Seizing on the data, Trump accused Erika McEntarfer, a Biden-appointed Labor Department economist, of manipulating the jobs figures to paint a bleaker picture of the economy under his leadership. Without offering any evidence, Trump wrote on Truth Social:

“We need accurate Jobs Numbers. I have directed my Team to fire this Biden Political Appointee, IMMEDIATELY. She will be replaced with someone much more competent and qualified.”

McEntarfer, a well-respected labor economist, has served in various government roles under both Republican and Democratic administrations. The BLS, the agency responsible for compiling employment statistics, has long operated with a reputation for political independence and rigorous data integrity.

As of press time, no evidence has been presented to support Trump’s claims of deliberate data manipulation. The BLS declined to comment.

Economic Data Integrity Under Scrutiny

The sudden dismissal raised alarm among economists and political analysts, many of whom warned that politicizing federal statistical agencies could lead to long-term damage in public trust and data credibility.

Independent economists emphasized that employment figures are subject to revision as more complete information becomes available, an accepted feature of economic data analysis.

“Revisions happen in every jobs report. That doesn’t imply fraud or manipulation,” said Diane Swonk, chief economist at KPMG. “This kind of politicization undermines faith in institutions we rely on to understand the economy.”

The concern adds to an already tense environment, with investor confidence shaken by recent Trump rhetoric on tariffs, interest rates, and now, economic data itself.

Fed Governor Adriana Kugler Resigns Unexpectedly

Adding to the economic turbulence, Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kugler announced her resignation Friday afternoon, months ahead of expectations. Her departure opens up a vacant seat on the central bank’s Board of Governors, giving Trump an early and influential opportunity to shape monetary policy.

Kugler, a Biden appointee known for her dovish leanings and labor market expertise, did not specify a reason for her early exit. However, her resignation provides Trump the chance to nominate someone more aligned with his views, particularly regarding interest rate cuts.

“I would not read any political motivation into what [Kugler is] doing,” said Derek Tang, an analyst at LH Meyer. “But the consequence is she’s calling Trump’s bluff… She’s saying, ‘Here’s the opportunity—do what you want with it.’”

Trump’s Longstanding Feud With the Fed

Trump has had a tense history with the Federal Reserve, frequently criticizing the central bank for not cutting interest rates more aggressively during his presidency. With inflation now easing and economic growth slowing, Trump has reiterated his calls for immediate rate cuts, a stance that contradicts the Fed’s more cautious approach.

Earlier this week, Fed Governor Chris Waller, a Trump appointee, dissented in the Fed’s decision to hold rates steady, arguing that cuts should begin now. That dissent aligns closely with Trump’s views and hints at the type of nominee he may select to fill Kugler’s seat.

Names floated in Trump’s circle include David Bessent, a hedge fund executive, former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh, and other pro-growth, anti-inflation hawks who are skeptical of current Fed policy.

The developments triggered a strong reaction from financial markets. The S&P 500 Index fell 1.6%, marking its worst single-day loss in over two months. Investors appeared rattled by the weak employment data, the removal of a senior economic official, and the uncertainty surrounding the Fed’s future composition.

“Markets hate uncertainty,” said one senior strategist at JPMorgan. “Right now we’re facing uncertainty in both fiscal and monetary policy, and that’s a dangerous mix.”

Trump’s aggressive posture toward the Labor Department and Federal Reserve sets the stage for a potential shift in U.S. economic policymaking, should he gain greater control over key institutions. Analysts warn that if such moves continue, they could undermine the Fed’s independence and weaken public confidence in federal economic data.

The firing of McEntarfer and the opportunity to fill a Fed seat so early could give Trump the tools to more directly influence both employment reporting and monetary policy, areas traditionally insulated from political interference.

Whether Trump’s actions are viewed as a bold reshaping of policy or an overreach of executive power, one thing is clear: he is wasting no time asserting control over institutions that influence America’s economy. With an election year looming, the battle lines between economic credibility and political control are becoming increasingly blurred.

The coming weeks will be pivotal as markets, policymakers, and the public react to the fallout and watch closely who Trump appoints next.