The most significant reductions in domestic programs in recent history would occur if President Donald Trump’s comprehensive federal budget proposal is implemented, which would cut $163 billion from non-defense expenditure for the next fiscal year. The plan, which was announced on Friday, allocates significant increases to defense and border security while focusing on a broad range of government services, such as housing, education, medical research, and environmental protection.

The plan calls for a nearly 23% cut in non-defense discretionary expenditure, which would be at its lowest level since 2017 and only account for 2% of the country’s GDP—a sharp decline from prior years. The White House Office of Management and Budget clarified that the increased interest payments on the national debt and required programs like Social Security and Medicare would not be impacted by these cuts. The majority of the cuts will instead be made to programs that need yearly approval from Congress, which would have a direct effect on the services that millions of Americans depend on.

The proposal includes a $12 billion cut to the Department of Education, significant reductions in funding for adult education and English-language instruction, and a nearly $1 billion decrease in work-study programs for college students. The Department of Housing and Urban Development faces a $33.6 billion reduction, while the Department of Health and Human Services is set to lose $33.3 billion. The National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would see their budgets slashed by over 40%, eliminating nearly $18 billion and $3.6 billion respectively. The plan also calls for the elimination of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program and more than $15 billion in climate-related infrastructure initiatives.

Boost for Defense and Border Security:

While domestic programs face deep cuts, Trump’s budget blueprint proposes a dramatic boost in funding for defense and homeland security. The Pentagon would receive an additional $113.3 billion, reflecting a 13% increase, and the Department of Homeland Security’s budget would jump by 65%, with an extra $42.3 billion earmarked for border protection and immigration enforcement. The administration has described this as a “historic” investment, including $175 billion dedicated to securing the border.

The proposal also maintains or increases funding for certain priorities, such as disaster relief, wildfire management, and the Federal Aviation Administration, which would see $13 billion for hiring and salary increases for air traffic controllers and upgrades to telecommunications systems. Investment in human space exploration would rise, with over $7 billion allocated for lunar missions and $1 billion for Mars-focused programs.

Political Reactions and Policy Rationale:

In Washington, the budget has sparked intense discussion. The proposal has been criticized by Congressional Democrats as an attack on working families, who claim that Trump is favoring the wealthy and destroying vital public services. The plan was called “cruel” and a “full-scale attack on hardworking Americans” by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. While some Republicans have expressed worry about the magnitude of the domestic cuts, others have defended the increased defense spending and efforts to reduce what they see to be an overburdened federal bureaucracy.

House Speaker Mike Johnson supported the idea, saying it guarantees that taxpayer funds benefit the American people rather than partisan interests and shows fiscal restraint in the face of ongoing budget shortfalls. The budget, according to the administration, is the result of a team effort that included input from prominent advisers and the Department of Government Efficiency. It promises to provide unprecedented assistance for national security while halting “funding of decline.”

Russ Vought, who leads the Office of Management and Budget and played a key role in crafting the proposal, emphasized the need for a historic budget that prioritizes security and efficiency. Vought previously worked at the Heritage Foundation and was instrumental in developing Project 2025, a strategy to constrain federal government influence, although Trump distanced himself from this initiative during his campaign.

Implications and Outlook:

If enacted, Trump’s budget would fundamentally reshape the federal government’s role in American life, dismantling or restructuring numerous programs that provide support for vulnerable populations. The plan calls for an 84% cut to the State Department and international programs, a 56% reduction at the National Science Foundation, and significant decreases at agencies like the Environmental Protection Agency, Labor, and Interior. Meanwhile, funding for Social Security Administration, Veterans Affairs, and Transportation would remain stable or see modest increases.

The budget is remarkable for not outlining changes to entitlement programs, income taxes, or deficit reduction projections—omissions that have sparked criticism from both parties. Congress now has the final say over the idea, and in the upcoming months, lawmakers will likely discuss and amend its aspects.

Trump’s proposal, which could influence priorities for years to come, sets the stage for a high-stakes struggle over the future direction of federal spending as the country enters a tough budget season.