President Donald Trump has announced plans to impose a 100% tariff on imported computer chips, a decision that could have sweeping effects across industries that rely on semiconductors. The move, revealed during an August 6 Oval Office event, would exempt companies manufacturing chips within the United States.

Chips are essential components in countless products — from smartphones, laptops, and appliances to vehicles, medical devices, and gaming consoles. Zac Rogers, associate professor of operations and supply chain management at Colorado State University, noted that semiconductors are embedded in almost everything people use daily.

Unanswered Questions Around Implementation

The administration has not yet provided details about when the tariff will take effect or exactly which products it will apply to. Jason Miller, a supply chain management professor at Michigan State University, explained that without clarity on the specific trade classification codes involved, it is difficult to predict the exact economic impact.

U.S. manufacturing already produces a significant share of semiconductors, exporting around $58 billion worth annually, according to the Census Bureau. However, domestic production focuses largely on high-end chips. Everyday, lower-cost chips — such as those used in household appliances — often come from Malaysia, while advanced, specialized chips are frequently sourced from Taiwan.

Why the U.S. Still Relies on Imports

Despite its strong semiconductor sector, the U.S. imports about $60 billion worth of chips annually. Miller pointed out that producing low-end chips domestically is often not cost-effective, making imports the practical choice. He suggested the U.S. should prioritize manufacturing higher-value products where it has a competitive advantage.

Rogers agreed, adding that while recent policies such as the CHIPS and Science Act have boosted domestic production, scaling up to meet the nation’s full demand will take years. “We’re on the right track,” he said, “but we can’t ramp up quickly enough to meet all our needs.”

Economic Effects and Inflationary Pressure

Analysts say the tariff’s inflationary impact may not match that of other recent trade measures — like the 50% tariff on steel and aluminum or the 25% tariff on imported cars — but it could still raise costs for businesses and consumers.

John Mitchell, president and CEO of the Global Electronics Association, said higher semiconductor prices are likely to push up costs for laptops, vehicles, appliances, and medical devices. The group’s member companies have reported that previous tariffs have increased expenses and delayed production.

Automotive Industry Braces for More Costs

For automakers, semiconductors represent a small portion of production expenses, but they remain vital for modern vehicles. Ivan Drury, director of insights at Edmunds, described the tariff as an additional financial burden on an industry already facing steep costs from a 25% tariff on imported vehicles.

General Motors recently reported that tariffs cost the company more than $1 billion in the second quarter, while Stellantis estimated a $1.7 billion impact for the year. So far, automakers have resisted passing these costs on to buyers, but Drury suggested that this approach may not be sustainable long term.

Impact on Repairs and Insurance

The used car market could also feel the effects. Higher chip costs might increase vehicle repair expenses, as parts suppliers and repair shops are more likely to pass on price hikes directly to customers. This could eventually drive up auto insurance premiums, since insurers would need to cover more expensive repairs.

Drury warned that such changes could create a “snowball effect,” with costs climbing at multiple points in the supply chain.

Could Shortages Return?

While the tariff is not expected to create shortages as severe as those during the COVID-19 pandemic, experts believe supply constraints are still possible. If higher import costs lead companies to cut back on production, availability of certain products could tighten.

Stellantis has already halted production at some plants to avoid tariff costs, contributing to a 6% decline in vehicle shipments compared to the same quarter last year. Rogers cautioned that while the situation may not mirror the 2021 chip shortage, higher prices could lead businesses and consumers to purchase fewer goods.

The tariff is in line with Trump’s broader goal of encouraging U.S.-based manufacturing. However, experts say that tariffs alone will not be enough to build the domestic capacity needed to meet demand. Constructing new chip plants, training skilled workers, and securing raw materials are long-term efforts.

If costs rise sharply before production capacity can expand, some analysts worry that the policy could slow the growth of the U.S. semiconductor industry rather than accelerate it.