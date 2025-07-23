On July 18, 2025, President Donald Trump signed the GENIUS Act into law, making it the first-ever stablecoin legislation in the world and putting the United States front and center on a global stage for regulating stablecoins., as part of what President trump has called ‘Crypto Week’, the GENIUS Act establishes uniform Rules for the issuance of stablecoins, consumer protections, and U.S. financial dominance from direct regulation of stablecoins.

What Is the GENIUS Act?

The GENIUS Act – Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins – establishes a first of its kind federal framework for digital assets based on reliable, real-world assets such as the U.S. dollar or U.S. Treasury bills. It requires a rigid 1:1 reserve backing, requiring issuers to hold liquid assets, and to disclose their reserves publicly every month. The law even explicitly prohibits misleading marketing and guarantees that holders of stablecoins get priority in bankruptcy events.

A two-tiered oversight model allows federal and state certified regulators based on the size of the issuer making U.S. regulation of stablecoins more comprehensive and aligned.

A Boost for the U.S. Dollar and Treasury Market

Securing the U.S. dollar as the world’s reserve currency is a central purpose of the legislation, particularly by increasing demand of U.S. Treasuries. Stablecoin issuance must be backed by Treasuries or cash and it follows that it is expected any demand for these currencies should bolster national debt sustainability, some think tanks have observed. Notably, the Cato Institute and Moody’s commented that regulations that are clear and offer some new possibilities for consumers and institutions to chose and use stablecoins may increase adoption. They also noted however, the possibility of diminishing competition and increasing surveillance.

Trump’s Vision at the Signing Ceremony

Speaking at the White House East Room, Trump labeled the GENIUS Act a “hell of an act,” joking that it was even named for him. He contrasted his stand with the stricter approach of the previous Biden administration, highlighting how he halted several DOJ investigations and shifted SEC leadership to favor crypto. With figures from Coinbase, Kraken, Gemini and Robinhood in attendance, he promised the U.S. would become “the crypto capital of the world”.

Controversies and Criticisms

Despite its bipartisan backing, critics question the law’s strength. Senator Elizabeth Warren warned it “gifts Big Tech” and lacks sufficient protections. Consumer advocates argue it omits key safeguards, and concerns persist about Trump’s family ties to crypto, especially through World Liberty Financial, which launched the USD1 stablecoin. Notably, the law bans lawmakers (except the president) and relatives from profiting from stablecoins, leaving this loophole unaddressed.

What Comes Next?

Now that the GENIUS Act is active, the focus is now shifted to two other bills, the CLARITY Act clarifying products definitions and regulatory responsibility and the Anti CBDC Surveillance State Act which prohibits a retail digital currency from the Federal Reserve. Both bills have passed the House and are awaiting vote in the Senate. The Senate Banking Committee also previewed additional market structure reforms on July 22, 2025.

Final Take

Trump’s signing of the GENIUS Act represents an unprecedented turning point in U.S. crypto policy: a shift from enforcement to promotion. This law aims to legitimize stablecoins and strengthen American dominance with its consumer protections, reserve requirements, and dual regulatory oversight. But its success depends on timely implementation, real-world application, and whether the president’s personal crypto interests stay transparent.

As the crypto sector watches and global regulators take note, the U.S. may well be shaping the next era of digital finance—but the road ahead remains challenging and full of scrutiny.