Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, is under fire in a class-action lawsuit filed by current and former employees. The plaintiffs, including Deborah Howington, a former talent acquisition director, claim that TSMC discriminates against American workers by favoring Taiwanese nationals. The lawsuit, first reported by *Forbes*, accuses the company of creating an uneven workplace that violates U.S. labor laws, especially as TSMC expands its operations in the U.S.

Expansion in Arizona and Allegations of Discrimination

TSMC, headquartered in Taiwan, is a leading supplier of semiconductor chips, serving major companies like Apple and Nvidia. Recently, the company has seen massive growth, reporting $10 billion in profits for the last quarter. As part of its expansion strategy, TSMC announced a $65 billion investment to build semiconductor plants in Phoenix, Arizona. These plants are supported by $6.6 billion in grants and $5 billion in loans from the U.S. government under the CHIPS and Science Act, aimed at boosting domestic semiconductor production.

However, as TSMC grows its presence in the U.S., allegations of discrimination have surfaced, with many former employees claiming the company gives preferential treatment to Taiwanese workers over their American counterparts.

Alleged Bias Toward Taiwanese Employees

The lawsuit was filed in August by Deborah Howington, who claims that non-Taiwanese workers were held to stricter standards than their Taiwanese colleagues. Howington, along with over a dozen other plaintiffs, argues that the company’s leadership, largely made up of Taiwanese executives, fostered an environment where Taiwanese employees received better treatment, which they argue violates U.S. workplace regulations.

Language Barriers and Workplace Exclusion

One of the key issues in the lawsuit revolves around language barriers. Plaintiffs allege that meetings and important documents were often conducted in Mandarin, excluding employees who didn’t speak the language. This, they argue, made it difficult for non-Taiwanese staff to perform their jobs effectively. One plaintiff claimed a manager suggested learning Mandarin through an app, showing a lack of support for English-speaking employees.

Additionally, the use of a mix of Mandarin and English, or “Chenglish,” in the workplace allegedly created further exclusion, leaving non-Mandarin speakers at a disadvantage. Plaintiffs argue that this practice exacerbated divisions between Taiwanese and non-Taiwanese workers.

Hiring Practices and Visa Issues

The lawsuit also raises concerns over TSMC’s hiring practices. Howington claims the company relied on an “Asian headhunter” to recruit Taiwanese workers for U.S. roles, potentially sidelining American applicants. One plaintiff even alleged that TSMC hired a Taiwanese worker and gave his underqualified girlfriend a job as a safety engineer.

Furthermore, there are accusations that TSMC attempted to expedite visas for Taiwanese employees, which some critics argue could displace local workers and violate U.S. labor standards.

TSMC’s Response and Focus on Diversity

While TSMC has yet to comment on the lawsuit, a company spokesperson reiterated TSMC’s commitment to diversity, stating that the company hires and promotes employees based on merit, not nationality. The spokesperson also mentioned that TSMC provides avenues for employees to raise concerns, which they claim are taken seriously.

Cultural Tensions in Arizona

TSMC’s operations in Arizona have faced challenges, partly due to cultural differences between the Taiwanese and American workers. Founder Morris Chang has stated that the company’s reliance on Taiwanese employees is due to a shortage of skilled workers in the U.S. By 2023, over half of the company’s workforce in Arizona was Taiwanese, further fueling tensions. Plaintiffs also allege that TSMC provided special benefits to Taiwanese employees, such as a wellness center staffed by a Taiwanese doctor, which raised concerns about unequal treatment.

Impact on Federal Funding and Future Operations

Despite the lawsuit, TSMC’s Arizona plant has begun test production, with full-scale manufacturing expected to start soon. The company reports that the Phoenix plant is already outperforming some of its Taiwanese counterparts. However, the ongoing lawsuit could complicate the company’s ability to access further federal funds, as the U.S. government is closely monitoring compliance with labor standards tied to the CHIPS Act.

Broader Industry Concerns

TSMC’s reliance on foreign talent is part of a larger trend in the U.S. tech industry, where visa programs like the H-1B have often been criticized for favoring foreign workers. As TSMC faces scrutiny, there is concern that the company’s practices could set a precedent for other tech companies relying heavily on foreign workers.

TSMC’s expansion in Phoenix has also spurred local economic growth, with developers planning a large-scale mixed-use development nearby. Community organizations are working to assist the influx of Taiwanese immigrants with housing and English-language services.