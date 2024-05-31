Twitch, the popular streaming platform owned by Amazon, has decided to dissolve its Safety Advisory Council by May 31, 2024. This decision aligns with widespread cost-cutting measures across the tech industry, especially affecting safety and ethics teams.

The Role and Formation of the Safety Advisory Council

Twitch established its Safety Advisory Council in May 2020, aiming to bolster its approach to trust and safety issues. The council, comprising nine experts including streamers, industry specialists, and moderators, played a critical role in advising Twitch on policies related to child safety, nudity, banned users, and the protection of marginalized groups.

Notable members included Dr. Sameer Hinduja from the Cyberbullying Research Center, Emma Llansó of the Center for Democracy and Technology, and Dr. T.L. Taylor from AnyKey, an organization promoting diversity in gaming. These advisors were contracted specifically for their expertise and were not Twitch employees.

Notification of Contract Termination

On May 6, council members received an email informing them that their contracts would terminate by the end of May 2024, and they would not receive payments for the second half of the year. The email referenced Section 5(a) of the SAC Advisor Agreement. Council members were compensated between $10,000 and $20,000 annually, depending on their contract terms.

Industry-Wide Cost-Cutting Measures

Twitch’s decision is part of a larger trend of reducing expenses in safety and ethics teams across the tech industry. This comes at a time when cyberbullying, misinformation, and harmful content are on the rise, posing significant challenges. Over the past year, Twitch has laid off approximately 50 employees responsible for monitoring abusive or illegal behavior, representing about 15% of its trust and safety team.

Transition to Twitch Ambassadors

Despite the council’s dissolution, Twitch intends to maintain its commitment to trust and safety through a revamped approach. The company will now rely on Twitch Ambassadors, who are chosen for their positive impact on the community, to fulfill the advisory role. With over 180 streamers already part of the ambassador program, Twitch aims to bring in a broader range of perspectives and experiences.

Elizabeth Busby, Twitch’s trust and safety communications manager, highlighted the need for fresh viewpoints: “After working with many of the same core members for several years, we have brought in new council members to offer fresh, diverse perspectives. We’re excited to work with our global Twitch Ambassadors, all of whom are active on Twitch, know our safety work first hand, and have a range of experiences to pull from.”

Implications and Future Outlook

The shift from a dedicated group of experts to a broader assembly of ambassadors represents a significant change in how Twitch approaches trust and safety issues. The effectiveness of this new model remains to be seen as the platform continues to navigate the complex landscape of digital content moderation.

The termination of the Safety Advisory Council contracts underscores a broader industry trend where safety and ethics teams are often viewed as cost centers. Despite the critical need for robust content moderation, financial pressures have led many companies, including Twitch, to streamline their operations.

In response to inquiries, Twitch has not confirmed whether the ambassadors will be compensated for their advisory roles. A spokesperson emphasized the company’s commitment to incorporating new perspectives, stating, “With this new format, we’ll be able to pull in even more voices and perspectives.”

As Twitch moves forward with these changes, the platform’s ability to maintain a safe and inclusive environment will be closely monitored. The transition from a specialized council to a broader ambassador program marks a pivotal moment for Twitch, reflecting both the challenges and opportunities in adapting to an evolving digital landscape.