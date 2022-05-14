Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal Explains Why Top Executives Were Fired: ‘Expect More Change’

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal on Saturday guarded his choice to fire two top chiefs at the online entertainment goliath in a progression of tweets saying hard choices were required.

He said the progressions were not only the result of Elon Musk’s Twitter buyout arrangement and that more changes ‘for the better’ were in the offing.

“Changes affecting individuals are hard all the time. Also, some have been inquiring as to why a “stand-in” CEO would roll out these improvements if we’re getting gained at any rate. The short response is exceptionally straightforward: While I anticipate that the arrangement should close, we should be ready for all situations and consistently make the right decision for Twitter. I’m responsible for driving and working Twitter, and our responsibility is to construct a more grounded Twitter consistently,” Agrawal tweeted.

His comments came hours after the organization terminated two top chiefs — Kayvon Beykpour, who was head of Twitter Product, and Bruce Falck, lead for income item.

Twitter CEO said that the association’s staff is ceaselessly pursuing improving the item for clients, accomplices, investors, and all Twitter clients.

Our industry is in an exceptionally difficult large scale climate – at this moment. I won’t blame the arrangement to try not to settle on significant choices for the soundness of the organization, nor will any pioneer at Twitter,” his post read.

Agarwal added he would keep on settling on difficult choices in the future also as it is an aspect of his responsibilities. “So, what can you expect from me in the future? I’m centred around finishing the work, and that incorporates settling on hard choices on a case by case basis. I will keep on embracing the profound intricacies of our administration and our business. Also, you can anticipate more improvement… I will likewise attempt to carry more straightforwardness to the work that we do,” he tweeted.

The Twitter string comes when Musk has declared he has required the securing arrangement to be postponed till it tends to be affirmed that the main 5% of the clients are bots or phoney records as the organization asserted previously.

Prior, a Reuters report had asserted that Musk as of now has a substitution as a primary concern for Parag Agrawal. Nonetheless, Agrawal is set to acquire $42 million assuming that his agreement is ended post the Musk bargain.