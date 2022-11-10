Twitter not letting ads display of Oreo, hate speech cited by CEO

After Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk acquired the social media platform, Mondelez International Inc. CEO Dirk Van de Put stated on Tuesday that the company has stopped running its advertisements on Twitter.

According to Van de Put, since Twitter’s modification was disclosed, the volume of hate speech has dramatically increased. “We believed there was a chance that the incorrect statements would display next to our advertising.

“As a consequence, we have decided to take a pause and a break until that risk is as low as possible,” he said.

Twitter last week laid off half its workforce as advertisers pulled spending amid concerns about content moderation. Automakers, General Mills Inc and United Airlines Holdings Inc are among companies halting ads.

Twitter, which has lost many members of its communications team, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Van de Put added that Mondelez, which makes Cadbury and Milka chocolates, is expecting a strong holiday season. The consumer in Europe, Mondelez’s largest market, is currently what worries him most, he added.

As a result, he explained, he has chosen to pause and take a break until that risk is as minimal as feasible.

Last week, Twitter cut half of its staff as advertisers reduced their expenditure due to worries over content filtering.

Among the businesses stopping advertisements are automakers, General Mills Inc., and United Airlines Holdings Inc.

Twitter did not immediately reply to a request for comment after losing many members of its PR team.

Van de Put further stated that Mondelez, the company that produces Cadbury and Milka chocolates, anticipates a successful Christmas season. He stated that his primary concern right now is the customer in Europe, which is Mondelez’s largest market.