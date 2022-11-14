Twitter Now Sacks Nearly 4,400 Contractual Workers, after mass layoffs: Report

The recent layoffs come to Twitter at a time when the social media platform has already slacked off nearly 50 per cent of its overall staff and approximately per cent of its employees from India.

After laying off nearly 50 per cent of its employees, the social media platform headed by Musk, the company has allegedly laid off some more workforce. However, this time, instead of the full-time workforce, the contractual workers have reportedly been affected with this decision.

As per a report published by Platformer, Twitter has approximately slacked off 4,400 of its contractual workers in the end of last week. Out of the social media platform’s 5,500 contractual employees, these 4,400 discovered that they were sacked off after they lost access to their work log ins.

A report issued by NBC News mentioned that some of Twitter’s contract workers were located overseas in India, among other locations. It said, “Full-time employees, who asked to remain unnamed because they were not authorized to speak on behalf of Twitter, said they had no internal notice before contractors they were collaborating with were let go.” Also according to a report, Twitter has allegedly banished all of its internal communications team.

The recent layoffs have been done to benefit Twitter as the company has been making huge losses every day.

Although the media reports could not confirm the exact information for laying off of Twitter’s contractual workers, more amendments are expected in the style of company’s functioning in the near future. At this point, the SpaceX and Tesla CEO has been giving a lot of attention to Twitter in a bid to make the social media company into an ‘everything app.’