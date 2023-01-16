Twitter or Instagram: Elon Musk asks a question from his followers, as he thinks Instagram is depressing

Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, claims that while Twitter makes people angry, Instagram depresses individuals. Musk tweeted on Sunday, asking opinions from his followers on which social media platform was better: “Instagram makes people depressed & Twitter makes people angry. Which is better?”

One Twitter account replied by stating that they laugh more on Twitter instead of becoming angry. Musk replied that he does often laugh on Twitter.

Musk stated that one problem with social media is that “people look like they have a much better life than they really do” while speaking on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast in 2018.

On the podcast, Musk claimed that Instagram can make people appear happier and more appealing “than they really are.” He noted that viewing appealing and content individuals on social media may cause people to consider, “I’m not that attractive, and I’m not that happy. So, I must suck.”

Musk is suggesting users to spend less time on social media platforms

Musk’s representatives have yet to respond to Insider’s request for more information immediately. Elon Musk bought Twitter by paying $44 billion last year. He has also been debating whether people should use social media less.

Considering that people’s social connections have reduced over the past three decades, according to a 2021 study by the Survey Center on American Life, Musk said: “Maybe we should spend less time on social media … ?”

It is commonly known that Instagram is used for sharing your most incredible images and videos with your followers as well as interacting and engaging with influencers, whilst Twitter is utilised for exchanging ideas and keeping up with global news and trends. Instagram may have more aesthetic elements than Twitter, but Twitter users can share posts and convey information more quickly. But compared to Instagram, Twitter offers businesses a more effective platform for direct client engagement.

Check out how people reacted and shared their opinion while choosing between Twitter and Instagram

Megan Basham also took part in the conversation and replied saying,”Instagram makes people envious and bankrupt trying to make their homes, wardrobes, and vacations look like those pictures. Twitter (if done right) takes mind out of materialism to larger civic, philosophic, and even spiritual questions. Twitter is better.”

T.J Moe found Twitter to be more useful while making his decision. He tweeted, “Twitter gives me news and keeps me informed. Instagram shows me pictures of people I care nothing about and now they’re trying to become tik tok. I’ll take twitter.”

This was not it, a user dragged LinkedIn into the conversation and tweeted, “LinkedIn makes you depressed.” Even Musk seemed agreed to this as he replied to his tweet with a fire emoji.

