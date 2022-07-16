Log In Register
Twitter spotlight is back on Dogecoin yet again

Sandra Theres Dony
Twitter town rarely runs out of topics to rack their brains about. Today, once again the Twitter spotlight is shining bright on Dogecoin as excited users are chanting ‘Dogecoin To The Moon with the same conviction they had the last time they echoed the same. The endless store of optimism sprinkled with pessimism which rarely shakes hand with reality is a specialty of the crypto domain alone. And can you blame them? Given the fact that the entire crypto domain is terrorized by a rather dark shadow, even a small flicker of hope will be magnified to the brink.

Dogecoin To The Moon?

This is not the first time ‘Dogecoin To The Moon’ has been echoed across the walls of Twitter, and nor will it be the last. Because when you are on the edge of a crazy rollercoaster, you will definitely need a good supply of optimism. Speaking of Dogecoin, it already has a long line of followers and a rather celebrity-studded reputation, thanks to Elon Musk. Not every cryptocurrency out there enjoys the popularity like Dogecoin does. Perhaps, this explains why the cheers and shouts for Dogecoin are always loud and large. Let us flip through a few reactions and responses on Twitter and see if Dogecoin is actually going to the moon.

Now that is indeed some optimism

A group of loyal supporters indeed make a world of difference

King without a crown scenario

It is like Dogecoin has to hypothetically go to the moon every month. Perhaps this is the way the supporters keep themselves motivated. To each their own right?

Without question.

Optimism is not too bad. Except when it blurs your perception of reality.

Some good old wisdom

Apparently, the universe gives signs for crypto as well.

Blind optimism is the key

“This next year” sounds a bit muddled. But okay.

 

 

