Twitter spotlight is back on Dogecoin yet again

Twitter town rarely runs out of topics to rack their brains about. Today, once again the Twitter spotlight is shining bright on Dogecoin as excited users are chanting ‘Dogecoin To The Moon with the same conviction they had the last time they echoed the same. The endless store of optimism sprinkled with pessimism which rarely shakes hand with reality is a specialty of the crypto domain alone. And can you blame them? Given the fact that the entire crypto domain is terrorized by a rather dark shadow, even a small flicker of hope will be magnified to the brink.

Dogecoin To The Moon?

This is not the first time ‘Dogecoin To The Moon’ has been echoed across the walls of Twitter, and nor will it be the last. Because when you are on the edge of a crazy rollercoaster, you will definitely need a good supply of optimism. Speaking of Dogecoin, it already has a long line of followers and a rather celebrity-studded reputation, thanks to Elon Musk. Not every cryptocurrency out there enjoys the popularity like Dogecoin does. Perhaps, this explains why the cheers and shouts for Dogecoin are always loud and large. Let us flip through a few reactions and responses on Twitter and see if Dogecoin is actually going to the moon.

Now that is indeed some optimism

A group of loyal supporters indeed make a world of difference

#DogecoinToTheMoon is starting to trend. LET’S MAKE IT GO CRAZT!!! — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) July 15, 2022

King without a crown scenario

We made #DogecoinToTheMoon trend. Now let's make #dogecoin the most followed crypto on Twitter. It will be glorious. — President of the United Ðoge States 🇺🇸 (@realDogePrez) July 16, 2022

It is like Dogecoin has to hypothetically go to the moon every month. Perhaps this is the way the supporters keep themselves motivated. To each their own right?

#DogecoinToTheMoon doge coin is going crazy today light em up folks pic.twitter.com/7kIJ0XCvGd — Lord Michael Mcdade (@LordMcdade) July 15, 2022

Without question.

Optimism is not too bad. Except when it blurs your perception of reality.

Some good old wisdom

Apparently, the universe gives signs for crypto as well.

SpaceX and #DogecoinToTheMoon are both trending at the same time. It’s a sign from EGOD signaling that it’s all going to be okay for everyone who continues to HODL — 𝓣 𝓞 𝓟 𝓓 𝓞 𝓖 𝓔 ✨ (@TOPDOGE007) July 16, 2022

Blind optimism is the key

How is #DogecoinToTheMoon trending when it's down 11% the past week? — Mike, a person (@mike_dangola) July 16, 2022

“This next year” sounds a bit muddled. But okay.