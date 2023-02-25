Twitter to abandon Slack? Employees claim Musk did not pay his bills.

Twitter appears to have deactivated its internal communications network Slack, and employees reported on the anonymous worksite chat app Blind that the business had quit paying its Slack bills. Employees were perplexed by the move, and no one started working on Friday because they were unexpectedly unable to interact, according to Platformer. Employees also lost access to Jira, a project management tool that allows technicians to ship code and track progress on new features. While some staff members conveyed via email, others decided to take only one day off, while others took two days off.’

Slack was not down for “routine maintenance,” but Jira access was restored later.” “There isn’t item as regular maintenance,” says the author “According to one Slack employee. A Slack spokesperson stated that the organization did not deactivate Twitter’s workspace or user profiles. Slack services are rarely shut down for maintenance. “We failed to pay our Slack invoice. Everyone is now barely working. Pennywise and pound foolish “tweeted one of Twitter’s employees. The absence of Slack was described as the “proverbial last straw” by another.” Twitter did not respond immediately to the report.

AFTER ELON MUSK HIRED TWITTER

Following Elon Musk’s formal acquisition in late October, the company laid off nearly half of its employees. Twitter reportedly fired half of the remaining policy team members last week. The team was in charge of interacting with legislators and civilized society on issues such as free speech, privacy, and online safety.

Politicians, celebrities, and journalists have all used Twitter in the past. However, as a business, it was stagnant. It hasn’t made a yearly dividend since 2019, and has lost money in eight of the last ten years. In 2021, the company’s net loss shrank to $221.4 million from $1.14 billion the previous year.

Musk’s extraordinary rise in income is connected to his ownership interest in Tesla, and to a smaller extent, his holdings in ventures such as Space X and Boring Company.

According to two people with knowledge of the situation, roughly 30 employees, half of whom were members of Twitter’s global policy team, were informed on Wednesday that their jobs were being terminated, making them the latest casualties of the social media company’s aggressive, and at times erratic, cost cutting.

Twitter is available in San Francisco. Thousands of workers and contractors have been laid off by the social media company, including many involved in determining whether material on the site violated the site’s policies or violated U.S. or foreign laws.