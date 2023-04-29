Twitter User got offer from Google using AI

In an interview with a leading publication, Akshay revealed that he had always been interested in coding and programming. He had been working on his coding skills for years and had even participated in coding competitions. So when he came across the dino game on Google Chrome, he saw it as an opportunity to showcase his skills.

The dino game is a simple game that appears when there is no internet connection. The player controls a dinosaur who has to jump over obstacles to avoid getting hit. Akshay used his coding skills to modify the game and create a version that he could play online. He then recorded a video of himself playing the game and shared it on LinkedIn.

The video soon went viral and caught the attention of the Google recruiter. They were impressed with Akshay’s skills and his ability to modify the game. This incident shows that unconventional methods can be used to get noticed by recruiters, and it pays to showcase your skills in creative ways.

Akshay’s story is not the first time that a person has used unconventional methods to get noticed by recruiters. In 2018, a woman named Miranda McDonald used a dating app to secure a job at a marketing agency. She listed her professional skills and qualifications in her dating profile and caught the attention of a recruiter who was also using the app.

Similarly, in 2019, a man named Chris Nagele used a billboard to advertise his skills and attract the attention of recruiters. He purchased a billboard in San Francisco that read “hire me” and included his contact information. His unusual approach caught the attention of recruiters, and he received multiple job offers.

These examples show that there are no set rules when it comes to job hunting. While traditional methods like submitting a resume and cover letter are still effective, it pays to think outside the box and showcase your skills in creative ways. Social media platforms like LinkedIn and Twitter can be great tools to get noticed by recruiters, and if used effectively, they can help you secure your dream job.

In conclusion, Akshay’s story is an inspiration to job seekers everywhere. It shows that unconventional methods can be used to get noticed by recruiters and that it pays to showcase your skills in creative ways. With the rise of social media, there are more opportunities than ever to get noticed by recruiters, and it’s important to take advantage of these opportunities. Whether it’s through playing a game or using a dating app, there are no set rules when it comes to job hunting. So don’t be afraid to think outside the box and showcase your skills in creative ways. You never know – you might just land your dream job.