Twitter’s Iconic Blue Bird Bows Out as ‘X’ App Takes Over

The identity of the old Twitter is fading away as Elon Musk’s owned social networking app completes its transition from the blue bird Twitter to the new “X” app. On Friday, the logo change was observed on almost all mobile phones with Twitter installed, replacing the familiar blue or white bird with the “X.”

Earlier this month, Elon Musk announced that Twitter would undergo a rebranding, transforming into “X.” He recently shared a video on his Twitter feed, showcasing a large glowing “X” logo atop a building, further solidifying the transition.

In 2022, Elon Musk acquired Twitter in a monumental $44 billion deal and initiated significant transformations within the social media company. One of his initial moves was dismissing all senior top management to take on the role of CEO himself. Under his leadership, Twitter underwent various changes that altered its fundamental working principles.

The latest development in this series of changes is the rebranding from the iconic blue bird to the new “X,” which aligns with Musk’s vision of building a super app.

While the twitter.com URL remains unchanged, x.com is also operational, automatically redirecting users to the Twitter website.

Reports suggest that the new logo for the X App was crafted by a devoted fan of Elon Musk. Musk himself had previously shared a video showcasing the design of the “X” on his Twitter feed. The company’s new CEO, Linda Yaccarino, also confirmed the rebranding of the social network company.

Our HQ in San Francisco tonight pic.twitter.com/VQO2NoX9Tz — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 29, 2023

Despite Elon Musk’s enthusiasm about the rebranding, certain officials from the building safety department in the city where Twitter’s headquarters are located are not as pleased. On Friday, the department filed two active complaints, citing “Structure on roof without permit” and “Unsafe sign” at the address of X’s headquarters.

Market analysts have expressed reservations about Elon Musk’s decision to retire the old Twitter blue bird brand in favor of the new “X” brand, fearing it might impact the company’s goodwill. Although there are valid concerns, the actual effect of the rebranding on how other companies perceive the new “X” is yet to be determined.We’ll have to wait and observe how the transition unfolds in the business landscape.

It’s important to highlight that there has been a significant decrease in Twitter’s revenue since Elon Musk took over and turned the company into a private entity. Advertising revenues, which constitute a major part of Twitter’s income, experienced a rapid decline as brands were hesitant to associate with the platform due to uncertainties surrounding its future under Musk’s ownership.

The future holds the answer to whether the rebranding of Elon Musk’s social media app will be beneficial for its success.

