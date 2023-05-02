Two billion dollar lawsuit filed against Apple for ‘throttling’ millions of iPhones

Tech giant Apple is facing a huge lawsuit in the UK that could cost them billions of dollars. The lawsuit, filed by a group of iPhone users, claims that Apple intentionally slowed down older models of iPhones to push users to upgrade to newer models. The lawsuit is demanding damages of £1.5 billion (around $2 billion) and alleges that Apple’s actions were a breach of contract and a violation of consumer protection laws.

The lawsuit is just one of the many legal battles that Apple has faced over their iPhone throttling practices. In 2017, Apple admitted to slowing down older iPhones to extend the battery life of the devices. The company claimed that it was a necessary measure to prevent unexpected shutdowns, but many consumers were not happy about it.

Apple’s iPhone Throttling Practices Explained

Apple’s iPhone throttling practices came to light in 2017 when a Reddit user noticed that their iPhone 6S slowed down after updating to iOS 10.2.1. The user conducted a series of tests and found that the phone’s performance improved dramatically after replacing the battery.

Eventually, Apple admitted that they had been slowing down older iPhones but insisted that it was to prevent unexpected shutdowns. As batteries age, they can no longer provide the peak power needed by the processor, which can cause the phone to shut down unexpectedly. To prevent this from happening, Apple throttled the phone’s performance.

The admission caused an uproar among iPhone users who accused Apple of deliberately slowing down older phones to force users to upgrade to newer models. Apple apologized for not being transparent and offered discounted battery replacements for affected users.

The Impact of the Lawsuit on Apple and the Tech Industry

If the lawsuit against Apple is successful, it could have a significant impact on the company’s finances. Apple is one of the world’s most valuable companies, with a market capitalization of over $2 trillion. A $2 billion payout would be a significant blow to the company’s bottom line.

The lawsuit could also have broader implications for the tech industry as a whole. Companies are being held accountable for the way they handle user data and the way they design their products. The lawsuit against Apple is just one example of this trend, and it is likely that we will see more legal challenges in the future.

History of iPhone Throttling Practices

Apple’s throttling practices first came to light in 2017, when a Reddit user discovered that their iPhone 6S had slowed down significantly after updating to iOS 10.2.1. The user conducted a series of tests and found that the phone’s performance improved dramatically after replacing the battery.

Apple eventually admitted that it had been slowing down older iPhones, but said that it had done so in order to prevent unexpected shutdowns. The company said that as batteries age, they can no longer provide the peak power needed by the processor, which can cause the phone to shut down unexpectedly.

Apple’s solution was to throttle the performance of the phone in order to prevent these shutdowns from occurring. The company said that it had implemented the practice in 2016 for iPhone 6, iPhone 6S and iPhone SE models, and extended it to iPhone 7 models in 2017.

The admission sparked outrage among iPhone users, who accused Apple of deliberately slowing down older phones in order to encourage users to upgrade to newer models. Apple apologized for not being more transparent about the practice and offered discounted battery replacements for affected users.

Apple’s iPhone throttling practices have been controversial from the start, and the company has faced a significant backlash from users and regulators. The lawsuit in the UK is just the latest in a series of legal challenges that Apple has faced over the issue. The outcome of the lawsuit remains to be seen, but it is clear that companies must be more transparent about the way they handle user data and design their products. As consumers become more aware of their rights, they are likely to demand greater accountability from the companies that they do business with. This could lead to more legal challenges in the tech industry and a greater focus on consumer protection. For now, all eyes are on Apple as the company faces a significant legal challenge in the UK.

