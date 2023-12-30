Publisher Square Enix has said that Engage Kill and Full Metal Alchemist Mobile, two of its mobile games, would be shut down in March. This is the most recent in a long series of failed Square Enix mobile initiatives, and it comes after Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier was discontinued earlier in 2023.

The Japanese smartphone game Engage Kill is a part of the mixed-media Project Engage series made by Aniplex, a Japanese entertainment business. Launched formally in early 2023, the turn-based role-playing game adheres to the gacha model now popular in Japanese-produced games, wherein players obtain loot boxes in an attempt to obtain things, characters, weapons, and other related stuff. In addition to the Square Enix game, there is an anime series called Engage Kiss that features a manga adaptation.

Shutting Down 2 major Games

Less than a year after the game’s official release, on March 21, 2024, Square Enix abruptly announced on the game’s official website that it would be shutting down its servers. As of December 27, sales of Orgonium, the in-game money, have likewise been discontinued. The firm apologized for the sudden decision and stated in its statement that it has found it “difficult to provide services” that will please its consumers going forward.

Square Enix also disclosed the impending closure of Full Metal Alchemist Mobile, which is set to end on March 29, 2024, in addition to Engage Kill. The publisher apologized for this, stating that it could no longer support the crew required to keep the game running and that players gradually lost interest in the game even though it started off with favorable reviews. All things considered, Square Enix’s mobile products have not fared well in the last few years, seeing several shutdowns affecting various IPs.

Even though the decision probably caught gamers off guard, others had previously predicted Engage Kill’s inevitable demise because Square Enix has a poor history of developing mobile games. Fans of Engage Kill on Reddit have noted that a number of reasons, including a game experience that was deemed to be subpar and the popularity and quality of other anime projects surpassing it, were working against the game. The rationale provided by Square Enix suggests that Engage Kill may not have been regularly hitting its income projections, as seen by the game’s falling rating on the Japanese game stock tracking site Game-i during December.

Future Initiatives

The downfall of Engage Kill was predicted by industry watchers and fans who saw competition from other anime projects and deteriorating ranks on gaming stock tracking sites as significant causes. Square Enix’s success in the console and PC game markets contrasts strongly with the difficulty of their mobile gaming section, which continues to be difficult even after the shutdown.

Although the tie-ins between these multimedia components were intended to provide fans with an immersive experience, the games’ premature death resulted from their inability to connect with players. Furthermore, Square Enix’s choice to end Engage Kill prior to the game’s first anniversary highlights the critical examination of its collection of free-to-play mobile games.