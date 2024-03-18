Apple suppliers are getting ready to start producing the new AirPods in large quantities starting in May, according to Mark Gurman in the most recent issue of his Power On newsletter. A new range of two models will take the place of AirPods 3. For the non-Pro buds, a new two-tier range is represented by the new AirPods models. Both of them will have an enhanced fit, a new design, and USB-C charging. Like AirPods Pro, the higher-end model will feature provide Find My Location for the case and active noise cancellation.

AirPods 4: Anticipated Smash Success and Strategic Alignment

The codenames for the two types are B768E and B768M, according to Gurman. They are meant to take the place of Apple’s current product selection, which includes the third-generation AirPods priced at $179 and the second-generation AirPods priced at $129. Apple is anticipating these new modifications to be a smash, despite the AirPods 3’s sales being less strong than expected. The largest release of new AirPods to date, according to Gurman, will occur when Apple produces 20–25 million units of the new versions. It seems likely that they will be released in conjunction with the autumn release of the iPhone 16.

It is not anticipated that the AirPods Pro will be released with new hardware until 2025, but additional software capabilities, like as a hearing aid mode, are already in development. The updated AirPods Max are expected to include a USB-C connector for charging but no other new features later this year. In the near future, we anticipate an impending announcement from Apple about new iPad Pro and iPad Air models. The focus will then shift to WWDC in June, where Apple is expected to reveal the next significant iterations of its operating systems, including iOS 18, which will have a plethora of new artificial intelligence features for the iPhone.

AirPods 4 Rumors: Two Variations and Cutting-Edge Features

According to the rumor, there may be two variations of the AirPods 4 series, featuring some of the most significant advancements in a long time. Most iPhone owners who want to upgrade will appreciate the new style, but it’s about time the base model AirPods got some cutting-edge capabilities like active noise cancellation and a USB C charging connector. With the AirPods 4, Apple may go one step further and include a speaker in the charging case to inform users connected to the Find My Device network. This may be a useful feature for a lot of people.

But the release of two AirPods 4 models by Apple may indicate that the company will be dropping support for both the third-generation AirPods model and the AirPods 2. Moving these two models to make room for the new AirPods 4 series might allow the firm to raise the price of the device once again and entice current AirPods owners to upgrade later in the year to take advantage of the new capabilities.

Apple isn’t eager to release the next-generation AirPods Pro model until at least next year, despite the company’s long-overdue AirPods updates. That is the schedule that has been predicted for Apple to unveil the redesigned iPhone SE 4 model, which may have a design resembling that of the iPhone 14 and permanently do away with Touch ID on iPhones.