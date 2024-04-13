Solar panels (also known as “PV panels”) are devices that convert light from the sun, which is made up of energy particles known as “photons”, into electricity that can then be used to power electrical loads.

Solar panels are utilized for a broad range of applications, including remote power systems for cabins, telecommunications equipment, remote sensing, and, of course, generating energy via residential and commercial solar electric systems.

Solar panels capture clean renewable energy in the form of sunlight and convert it into electricity, which is then utilized to power electrical loads. Solar panels are made up of several solar cells, each of which is made up of layers of silicon, phosphorus (which gives the negative charge), and boron.

We will look at how many types of solar panels are there in this article to help you choose which solar panels are best for your requirements.

Different Types of Solar Panels

Monocrystalline Solar Panels

Solar cells are made from a semiconductor called silicon. This element is not only highly effective in converting light to energy, but it is also widely accessible on our globe.

Silicon wafers are arranged in rows and columns to form rectangles in both monocrystalline and polycrystalline modules. This rectangle is covered with a glass covering.

Monocrystalline panels, on the other hand, use a single silicon crystal to create solar cells. This pure crystal is known as a monocrystalline ingot. The manufacture of these crystals is difficult and produces a large amount of silicon waste, raising the cost of solar modules.

This is one of the types of solar panels that use half-cut cell technology. This kind cuts square-shaped solar cells in half, doubling the number of cells in a single module. The cells in the upper half are part of one series, while those in the lower area belong to another.

As a consequence, even if the top section is shaded, the bottom will continue to create energy. Half-cut cell panels produce more electricity than their counterparts.

Distinctive Features

Mono panels are more costly than other panels because of the higher costs associated with producing pure silicon crystals.

These panels are substantially more efficient than previous varieties. With technological advancements, the efficiency of mono panels may currently reach more than 20%.

Monocrystalline panels are often available in greater power wattages, with power outputs of up to 600 Wp. This results in a higher generation.

The cells on these panels have a black tinge.

Polycrystalline Solar Panels

Polycrystalline modules use silicon crystal fragments to make its solar cells. This explains why poly modules are sometimes known as multi-crystalline modules.

The silicon waste generated during the process of producing pure silicon crystals is melted into a mold. The mold is subsequently cut into wafers to form solar cells.

Distinctive Features

Polycrystalline solar panels have lesser efficiency than monocrystalline solar panels because they are made up of several silicon crystals, which means there is less area for electrons to flow.

Polycrystalline solar panels have square cells and a bright blue color with straight edges.

They are less expensive than monocrystalline solar panels due to a simpler production method and less silicon waste.

Thin-Film Solar Panels

The thin film module is lighter and thinner than the mono and poly modules. Unlike the other two, thin film panels do not need silicon.

The three most common photovoltaic materials used in thin film solar panels are cadmium telluride (CdTe), amorphous silicon (a-Si), and copper indium gallium selenide (CIGS). To create the panels, producers sandwich the material between two transparent conductive layers of glass or plastic.

Distinctive Features

These panels are simple to install because of their thin size and increased versatility.

The panels are cheaper than other varieties because they are simpler to produce.

Compared to other types of solar panels, they have the lowest efficiency and power outputs.

Since the panels have a short shelf life, they are best suited for utility-scale projects rather than residential or commercial applications.

Panels might have a blue or black hue, depending on the materials used in production.

Passivated Emitter and Rear Cell (PERC) Solar Panels

Mono PERC (Passivated Emitter and Rear Cell) is a newer technology and an improved form of monocrystalline modules.

Conventional modules do not absorb all of the sunlight they receive. Most of it goes past the frame. To address this issue, manufacturers added a coating on the back of the solar cells in Mono PERC modules.

Distinctive Features

Mono PERC modules absorb reflected light from the ground.

The panel’s efficiency and power output outperforms any commercially available module on the market.

These panels cost more than other kinds of panels on the market.

Which Solar Panels are Best?

We have seen four types of solar panels, and each of them has a specialty and suitability. Based on the following comparison, you can choose the best type according to your needs.

Type Efficiency Power Capacity Pros Cons Monocrystalline Panels High High -High efficiency, ranging from 15% to 22% -Good performance in low-light conditions -Generally more expensive upfront -The manufacturing process involves the wastage of silicon Polycrystalline Panels Moderate Moderate -Lowest Cost -Less energy-intensive manufacturing process -Slightly lower efficiency, typically ranging from 13% to 16% -Lower performance in high-heat Thin-Film Panels Low to Moderate Low to Moderate -Flexible and lightweight, suitable for various applications -Lower manufacturing costs Relatively newer technology may have higher initial costs PERC Panels High High -Improved efficiency due to the rear passivation layer -Enhanced performance under high temperatures -Lower efficiency, typically ranging from 10% to 12% -The degradation rate can be higher over time

Conclusion

Now that we’ve looked at many types of solar panels, you can simply make a selection. Monocrystalline, polycrystalline, PERC, and thin-film panels all have benefits and downsides, and the best choice for you depends on your property and your savings objectives.

If you have a lot of room for solar panels, you could save money right away by installing lower-efficiency, lower-cost polycrystalline panels. If you are dealing with a lack of space and aiming to maximize your electricity cost reductions for a period of 20 years, our recommendation would be to consider utilizing high-performance monocrystalline solar panels.

When building a portable or DIY solar system, such as on an RV or boat, thin-film panels are the most often used option. Businesses also use thin-film panels on huge business rooftops that cannot support the increased weight of regular solar equipment. As a result of the additional roof area, these roofs can tolerate the lower efficiencies of thin-film panels. If you have limited space and a large heating load, PERC solar panels are the best option.

