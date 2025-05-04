A U.S. federal judge has delivered a direct warning to Apple, stating that its efforts to restrict crypto-related apps on its platform violate a standing court order and will not be allowed to continue. This development could change how mobile app developers, especially those in the cryptocurrency sector, operate within Apple’s ecosystem. The ruling has implications beyond just one company’s conduct—it challenges long-standing control by Apple over app distribution and payments, especially where alternative technologies like blockchain are concerned.

On April 30, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ruled that Apple was in “willful violation” of a 2021 injunction. That earlier decision was issued to prevent Apple from maintaining policies that restrict developers from informing users about other purchasing options outside the App Store. Judge Rogers stated that Apple had continued to use its position to limit competition, and she rejected Apple’s behavior as both deliberate and unlawful. Her statement made clear that Apple’s actions went against the court’s original instructions and that further resistance would not be tolerated.

The ruling forces Apple to stop preventing developers from guiding users toward off-app payment systems. It also blocks Apple from charging fees or commissions on transactions made outside the App Store environment. Moreover, Apple is now barred from imposing technical or design barriers that prevent developers from linking to other purchasing platforms. The court emphasized that Apple has no authority to monitor or track transactions conducted outside its platform, nor should it require developers to report such activity.

This decision is being viewed as a breakthrough for crypto application developers, many of whom have faced limits in reaching users freely. With Apple no longer allowed to enforce its internal payment rules in these ways, developers can now include links to external websites, including those that host NFTs or allow crypto-based payments. Industry voices welcomed the change, describing it as a boost for innovation in mobile crypto applications. The relaxed restrictions may allow more flexibility for apps focused on blockchain technologies to reach users without running into Apple’s earlier payment rules.

Epic Games, which originally brought the antitrust case against Apple, also responded quickly. CEO Tim Sweeney said Epic is open to returning Fortnite to the App Store in the U.S. if Apple agrees to apply the same policy globally. The company offered to end current and future legal disputes if Apple extends the same open framework to other markets around the world.

Although the court order currently applies only within the United States, many are watching to see whether Apple will adjust its policies worldwide. If it does, the ruling could mark a wider change in how large platform owners manage digital marketplaces and what level of control they retain over third-party services and payment methods.