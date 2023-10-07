U.S. States That Do Not Celebrate Columbus Day and Why?

Columbus Day is a recognized holiday in numerous countries across the Americas and beyond. In the United States, it holds the status of a federal holiday and is observed to commemorate Christopher Columbus’s historic arrival in the Americas. Columbus made landfall at Guanahaní, an island in the Bahamas, on October 12, 1492.

In recent decades, the observance of Columbus Day in the United States has waned, although a considerable number of Americans still commemorate the event. Notably, several states and regions have opted to move away from recognizing Columbus Day and have instead embraced alternative celebrations, most notably Indigenous Peoples’ Day. These include Hawaii, Alaska, Vermont, South Dakota, New Mexico, Maine, and certain parts of California, such as Los Angeles County, each of which has replaced Columbus Day with events like “Discoverers’ Day” in Hawaii and “Native American Day” in South Dakota. Additionally, Columbus Day is not officially observed in Oregon and Washington states.

Columbus Day has long been a topic of controversy, sparking debates in various states, cities, and municipalities across the United States. In response, many jurisdictions have taken action.

Several states have opted to observe Indigenous Peoples’ Day officially, or a variation of it, as an alternative to Columbus Day. This holiday serves to acknowledge and honor the native populations that suffered displacement and devastation following the arrival of Christopher Columbus and other European explorers.

The Rise of Indigenous Peoples Day: States Shifting Away from Columbus Day Celebration

President Joe Biden made history by becoming the first US president to issue a proclamation commemorating Indigenous Peoples’ Day. In his statement, he highlighted the significance of this day, emphasizing the celebration of the invaluable contributions and resilience of Indigenous peoples. Additionally, he affirmed the recognition of their inherent sovereignty and emphasized the commitment to honor the Federal Government’s trust and treaty obligations to Tribal Nations.

As of October 2023, a growing number of states in the United States have chosen not to celebrate Columbus Day, a holiday traditionally observed on the second Monday in October. Instead, they have either replaced it with Indigenous Peoples’ Day or have taken alternative approaches to commemorate the day. This shift reflects a broader reevaluation of historical events and their impact on indigenous communities. In this article, we will explore the 12 states that have chosen not to celebrate Columbus Day and the reasons behind their decisions.

1. Alaska

Alaska was one of the first states to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day in 2019. The change was made to honor and recognize the rich cultural heritage and contributions of Alaska Natives.

2. California

California officially replaced Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day in 2020. The move was aimed at acknowledging the state’s diverse indigenous communities and their enduring significance.

3. Delaware

Delaware opted to stop celebrating Columbus Day in 2021, recognizing Indigenous Peoples’ Day instead. This decision was part of a broader effort to promote cultural awareness and inclusivity.

4. Hawaii

Hawaii, in line with its strong commitment to native Hawaiian culture, has never observed this day. Instead, the state celebrates Discoverers’ Day to honor the Polynesian explorers who first settled in the Hawaiian Islands.

5. Louisiana

In 2019, Louisiana replaced Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day, demonstrating the state’s commitment to acknowledging the contributions of Native American communities.

6. Michigan

Michigan decided to celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day instead of Columbus Day in 2019, highlighting the state’s commitment to honoring its Native American communities.

7. New Mexico

New Mexico made the switch to Indigenous Peoples’ Day in 2020, emphasizing the importance of respecting and acknowledging the indigenous cultures that have shaped the state’s history.

8. North Carolina

North Carolina joined the ranks of states celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day in 2021, focusing on recognizing the contributions of Native Americans to the region.

Reasons for Replacing Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day

In light of acknowledging the complex history surrounding Christopher Columbus and the impact of his voyages to the Americas, several states have chosen to forego the celebration of Columbus Day. Instead, they have adopted a different approach, focusing on honoring the Indigenous peoples of the Americas, acknowledging historical inaccuracies, and promoting unity and inclusion.

Honoring Indigenous Peoples

Many states have opted to observe Indigenous Peoples’ Day in lieu of Columbus Day, intending to honor and recognize the enduring contributions and resilience of the Indigenous peoples of the Americas. Columbus’s arrival, unfortunately, marked a period of widespread genocide and enslavement, making it crucial to acknowledge Columbus Dayge this dark aspect of history.

Addressing Historical Inaccuracies

Another reason for steering away from Columbus Day celebrations is the desire to confront historical inaccuracies surrounding Christopher. Contrary to popular belief, he was not the initial European to reach the Americas, challenging the notion of “discovering” a “New World.” Moreover, Columbus’s brutal colonization methods, involving enslavement and torture of Indigenous populations, further question the appropriateness of honoring him.

Promoting Unity and Inclusion

Lastly, the decision to replace Columbus Day with alternative observances stems from a desire to foster unity and inclusion.