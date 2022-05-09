Uber Enters New Chapter Citing Market Shift

Deirdre Bosa, the co-anchor of CNBC’s bi-coastal tech-focused program “TechCheck” has had a very relevant footing on social media. She took to Twitter on the 9th of May to announce that the chief executive officer of Uber, Dara Khosrowshahi sent out an email to his employees with the title stating ‘The next best chapter’.

The tweet has been up for less than 12 hours and it is already closing on 2,000 likes. She attached screenshots of the email to the tweet. In the email. Dara Khosrowshahi, says to his employees that he is certain that Uber will win, but it will be difficult and it will take a lot of effort, hustle, grit, and some industry revolutionizing innovation. He said that in some situations, they will be forced to slow down so that they can sprint faster and that they will have to make do with less to achieve more. He said that this effort will not be close to being easy, but in the end, it will be awesome. He said that we should never forget who we are. A company that revolutionized that industry, whose name became a verb, etched in vocabulary. Mr. Dara Khosrowshahi definitely has some strong penmanship only time will tell if Uber will be able to dominate the industry.