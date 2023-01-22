Ubisoft Surprises Fans with 100% Free Rayman Raving Rabbids for PC

Ubisoft, the renowned game developer and publisher, has announced that their popular game Rayman Raving Rabbids will be available for free on PC until January 23, 2023. This move is a strategic decision aimed at expanding the game’s reach and attracting new players to the franchise.

Rayman Raving Rabbids is a classic party game that has been entertaining gamers for over a decade. The game was first released on the Nintendo Wii in 2006 and quickly gained a large following due to its unique and entertaining gameplay. The game’s success led to several sequels and spin-offs, and it has become one of Ubisoft’s most popular franchises.

The game is a spin-off of the popular Rayman series, and it features a humorous and wacky take on the original game. Players take on the role of Rayman, a lovable and goofy character, as he tries to escape from a group of crazy rabbits known as the Raving Rabbids. The gameplay is a mix of mini-games and puzzle-solving, with a strong emphasis on humor and fun.

The game’s popularity on the Nintendo Wii led to its release on other platforms, including the Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and Nintendo DS. However, the game is only available on PC for free and not on any consoles.

The decision to make Rayman Raving Rabbids 100% free for PC is not only a generous gesture, but it is also a smart move for Ubisoft. The game’s popularity has been on the decline in recent years, and this move will help to revitalize the franchise and bring new players to the game. Additionally, the game is available on Steam, which is the largest digital distribution platform for PC games. This means that the game will be easily accessible to millions of players around the world.

The free release of the game also allows Ubisoft to test the waters and see if there is a demand for the game on PC. If the game proves to be popular, it is likely that Ubisoft will release more of their games on PC in the future. This move is a win-win for both Ubisoft and the players, as it allows Ubisoft to gauge the interest in the game and allows players to enjoy the game for free.

Furthermore, the game is available for free for a limited time only. It will be free to download and play until January 23, 2023. After this date, the game will return to its original price. This means that players who want to experience the game will need to act fast and download it before the offer expires.

