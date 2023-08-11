UBS Ends Taxpayer Backstop for Credit Suisse Rescue: Swiss Taxpayers Relieved of Financial Burden

In a significant development, UBS has announced its decision to forego the 9 billion francs ($10.3 billion) of state guarantees that were provided to facilitate the takeover of Credit Suisse, its failing rival. This move effectively ends the taxpayer backstop that had been extended to UBS as part of the rescue operation. As a result, Swiss taxpayers can now breathe a sigh of relief, no longer being held accountable for the financial stability of Credit Suisse.

The Swiss government welcomed this decision by UBS, noting that the emergency measures put in place to safeguard financial stability were no longer necessary. Consequently, the Confederation and taxpayers will be absolved of any potential risks associated with the guarantees that were initially offered.

This development carries far-reaching implications beyond the immediate financial landscape. Vontobel analyst Andreas Venditti emphasized that this move is likely to quell the political debate surrounding Swiss taxpayers’ exposure to UBS. The decision was met with a positive market response, as shares in Switzerland’s largest bank surged by 5% at 1000 GMT.

The acquisition of Credit Suisse by UBS was orchestrated by Swiss authorities in a rescue effort to salvage the failing institution. The deal, struck at a reduced price of 3 billion francs with up to 5 billion francs in assumed losses, was a monumental step in averting a potential collapse of the second-largest bank in Switzerland.

To facilitate the acquisition, both UBS and Credit Suisse availed emergency liquidity schemes from the Swiss National Bank (SNB), amounting to a total of 168 billion francs. This measure aimed to alleviate the liquidity strains associated with the deal, ensuring its successful execution.

With this acquisition, a financial behemoth emerged, boasting a colossal balance sheet of $1.6 trillion. It stands as the most significant banking agreement since the global financial crisis of 2008. The collaboration between UBS and Credit Suisse signaled the resilience of the Swiss banking sector and its commitment to maintaining stability amidst challenges.

As part of its announcement, UBS disclosed that Credit Suisse had repaid a 50 billion francs Emergency Liquidity Assistance Plus (ELA+) loan to the SNB. However, UBS decided to retain access to these funds, as a precautionary measure that could offer a lifeline in the future if deemed necessary. This calculated move could potentially grant UBS greater autonomy in making pivotal decisions, reducing its reliance on Swiss authorities.

Notably, UBS’s decision to relinquish taxpayer support might have broader ramifications for its operational strategies. The newfound independence could empower UBS to implement cost-cutting measures, a step that could impact potentially thousands of jobs. This move aligns with UBS’s earlier statement that it would provide an update on its stance regarding the retention of Credit Suisse’s domestic business by the end of the summer.

The acquisition of Credit Suisse by UBS was orchestrated by Swiss authorities in a rescue effort to salvage the failing institution. The deal, struck at a reduced price of 3 billion francs with up to 5 billion francs in assumed losses, was a monumental step in averting a potential collapse of the second-largest bank in Switzerland.

To facilitate the acquisition, both UBS and Credit Suisse availed emergency liquidity schemes from the Swiss National Bank (SNB), amounting to a total of 168 billion francs. This measure aimed to alleviate the liquidity strains associated with the deal, ensuring its successful execution.

In conclusion, UBS’s announcement to forgo state guarantees for the Credit Suisse rescue signifies a pivotal moment for the Swiss financial landscape. The Swiss government’s acknowledgment of the cessation of emergency measures underscores the stability and resilience of the banking sector. As UBS gains autonomy through this decision, the potential impact on its strategic direction and workforce underscores the transformative nature of this development. Ultimately, the Swiss financial industry is witnessing a turning point that could set the tone for its future dynamics.

Comments

comments