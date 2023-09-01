UBS Unveils Massive Job Cuts Post Credit Suisse Takeover: 30,000-35,000 Global Layoffs Expected

UBS has initiated a cost-cutting initiative exceeding $10 billion, signaling its intention to eliminate 3,000 jobs exclusively within Switzerland. This move follows its acquisition of struggling rival Credit Suisse, showcasing the considerable changes underway.

The decision to eliminate approximately one in twelve Swiss positions within the newly merged banking behemoth offers insight into the extensive restructuring, which comes as UBS confronts the task of integrating a competitor that suffered significant customer withdrawals.

The primary avenue for generating savings involves workforce reductions, and industry analysts estimate a global workforce reduction of roughly 30,000 to 35,000 positions. UBS’s decision to absorb Credit Suisse’s local division, which was its sole profitable segment last year, rather than divesting it, reinforces the magnitude of the consolidation effort. UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti emphasized that the comprehensive integration approach is the optimal strategy, both for UBS and the Swiss economy.

Ermotti conveyed that around 3,000 Swiss jobs would be cut, with additional departures anticipated through voluntary exits like retirements. The actual tally could be higher, considering that Credit Suisse had already reported 8,000 staff departures prior to the recent cuts. UBS projects cost savings surpassing $10 billion by the end of 2026, a figure exceeding the initial estimate of $8 billion by 2027.

Following the announcement of the job cuts and the release of the first post-acquisition financial results, UBS shares surged by 6% in late afternoon trading, reaching levels not seen since 2008.

The bank’s market value of 77 billion Swiss francs also prompted an optimistic outlook for the near term. Rising sentiment among affluent clients and the anticipation of improved financial markets are expected to boost fee revenues.

However, the decision to integrate Credit Suisse’s local operations has raised objections within Switzerland. Proxy advisor Ethos, representing Swiss pension funds and foundations with stakes in both banks, expressed concerns about the integration, asserting that a spin-off would have mitigated systemic risks and negative impacts on employment.

UBS’s acquisition of Credit Suisse’s local unit reflects the largest bank merger since the global financial crisis, arranged by the Swiss government to prevent Credit Suisse’s collapse.

While Switzerland supported the rescue with guarantees and central bank funding, UBS subsequently relinquished state aid, limiting the government’s influence over the ensuing workforce reduction, which coincides with upcoming national elections.

The job cuts will undoubtedly impact Zurich, the heart of Switzerland’s financial sector where both banks wield substantial influence. The Swiss Bank Employees Association stressed the importance of equitable treatment for the combined 37,000 local employees.

The reduction in Swiss jobs offers a glimpse of broader changes at the global banking giant, which operates across Wall Street and London. Analysts view the cost-cutting announcement positively, although they caution that integrating the two entities will be a complex and potentially challenging endeavor.

The recent financial results underscore UBS’s efforts to retain Credit Suisse’s affluent clientele. Maintaining these clients is pivotal to the success of the merger. While Credit Suisse reported significant net asset outflows, UBS noted a slowdown and reversal in these outflows in June, with its global wealth management division reporting net new money of $16 billion.

The merger between two globally significant banks presents both opportunities and risks for UBS. The acquisition cost of Credit Suisse was notably low at 3 billion Swiss francs, but for the integration to be successful, UBS must implement cost reductions, downsize Credit Suisse’s investment banking arm, and retain its high-net-worth clients.

UBS’s net profit for the second quarter reached $29 billion, driven by a substantial one-off gain resulting from acquisition costs well below Credit Suisse’s value. This figure slightly fell short of the consensus estimate from a bank-conducted poll, which projected $33.45 billion. The acquisition, which officially closed in June, only contributed one month of Credit Suisse earnings to the group-wide results

