Ultimate Resource for Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Events

This article aims to provide information on the importance of attending blockchain and cryptocurrency events for those having a special interest in these groundbreaking technologies and want the success of their crypto startups or established crypto businesses to shine through.

Introduction

The global financial landscape is becoming increasingly decentralized thanks to recent technological innovations, such as blockchain and cryptocurrencies. If cutting-edge developments in these areas fascinate you and you want to exploit them for personal purposes, then acquiring this knowledge is essential.

Cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology are growing progressively in our technological landscape, and many recent technological breakthroughs have again proven this phenomenon worldwide.

Industries from different backgrounds can reap even more benefits from the cutting-edge technologies blockchain and cryptocurrencies offer. In the future, you might even see that your bank account functions with cryptocurrency instead of regular money! So if you are a tech-friendly person, especially having an immense interest in learning about blockchain and cryptocurrencies, and are excited to learn how attending blockchain and cryptocurrency events can turn around your business, you would like to read up further below.

Benefits of Attending Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Events

We all know that the future of money, payments, and commerce is cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

And for good reason!

Not only are these technologies going to shape our society and world forever, but you can learn about them first-hand from experts who will be present at these events.

So here are a few reasons citing why your business and individuals should attend these cryptocurrency events and blockchain events:

Learning about the latest industry trends: Blockchain and cryptocurrency events can be the cornerstone of your real success in these innovative industries.

By attending these blockchain events, you will be able to find leading experts imparting knowledge of the latest industry trends and happenings, and this will help your company in decision-making and even more.

Gaining insights from expert speakers: These events are the hub of top expert speakers with sound knowledge of these two burgeoning and innovative technologies. These expert speakers will offer blue-chip advice on your own business, which will contribute to turning around the performance of your business. Networking with like-minded individuals: By attending these events, there is a huge probability that you will network with like-minded individuals interested in these relatively new yet fast-thriving technologies. You can never guess how these connections can do wonders. Therefore, it sounds good to make new friends in the industry. Discovering new opportunities for growth and innovation: Things are progressively becoming variable in the crypto world with each passing day; that said, as a crypto fanatic, attending these events seems a pragmatic idea; it will keep you informed of what is happening in the market.

Meanwhile, you will have time to build a network with other business owners and professionals who are also looking for new avenues of growth and innovation.

Types of Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Events

The revolution Blockchain technology has brought about in recent times is beyond comparison. Being innovative and multifarious in type, it is designed to address a range of long-standing problems related to online transactions and is being extensively considered for data storage, among other things. As a tech-savvy person having a special interest in blockchain and cryptocurrencies, attending various events related to blockchain and cryptocurrencies, for example, conferences, workshops, meetups, hackathons, and webinars, can help you a lot in keeping tabs on what is happening in the two industries.

The crypto space is new and volatile; therefore, as a crypto fanatic, you should always try your best to learn something new continuously that could help your organization or startup to scale to a higher level of success and power. These events will play a stellar role in learning how blockchain technology can influence your company strongly eventually. It is important to attend these events, so you can stay informed.

Attending blockchain and crypto events will keep you informed about the most innovative trends and happenings. These events are easily the hotspot for various leading blockchain companies and researchers, so by consulting them, you can create various exciting, innovative products. These events are a great opportunity to present blockchain solutions and share your ideas with interested people who may help you grow your company.

Blockchain conferences will offer you an inside look at the future of this revolutionary technology, along with multiple networking opportunities. You will be able to talk to many potential customers, investors, and partners. You can form new collaborations with these people, leading to new customers, funding, or partnerships.

So if you are serious enough to attend these events but do not know how to partake in them, we cut the Gordian knot for you by referring to CryptoNewsZ, a reliable and leading source helping customers in finding information about various types of crypto news & events.

Must-Attend Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Events

As blockchain and crypto buffs, here are the 5 must-attend crypto events you would consider attending:-

Blockchain Economy Istanbul Summit (May 08-11, Istanbul, Turkey)

Blockchain Economy Istanbul Summit is an event focused on the innovative financial technologies of the future and tremendous networking opportunities. The event has some notable speakers, namely Meltem Acet, Tom Lee, Lennix Lai, Ahyan Demirci, etc. who are also key players of the crypto industry. Their delivery is sure to impress the audience mightily and bring them closer to the burgeoning blockchain industry.

Blockchain Expo North America (May 17-18, California, USA)

Blockchain Expo North America is surely the best and most sought-after event aimed at ambitious Blockchain enthusiasts curious to explore innovations, executions, and strategies within Blockchain Technology.

The event will be having over 250 speakers, for example, David Palmer, Prasanth Nandanuru, Chris Johnson, and more, who will share their one-of-a-kind industry knowledge and real-life experiences on Web3 for Enterprise, Blockchain for Business, DLT Crypto, Tokens, and Digital Assets, Metaverse & Web3 Apps, Web 3 Gaming Decentralization, and Defi.

Europe’s Leading Blockchain Conference (Jun 28-30, Hamburg, Germany)

Europe’s leading Blockchain Conference, which is going to take place in Hamburg, is one of a kind in general. The nitty-gritty of the Expo is to connect and impart education to people, investors, businesses, and institutions by delivering world-class blockchain solutions and ensuring a thriving and sustainable future on the planet. The conference will have 200+ international speakers, such as Michael Saylor, Peter Schiff, Justin Sun, Raoul Pal, etc., who will play a stellar role in presiding over and executing the conference. Hopefully, this initiative will be a real smasher.

BLOCK3000: Blockchain Battle (Jul 06-07, Lisbon, Portugal)

BLOCK3000: Blockchain Battle is another key conference to be held in Lisbon, Portugal, where top experts of blockchain, such as Laurent Perello, Stephanie Ramezan, Mary Camacho, and more, will make their presence visible. Their blue-chip advice will help you gain knowledge and earn profits down the road.

The essence of the conference is to familiarize the audience with the in-depth and even promising blockchain solutions and easier accessibility to exclusive content, including the opportunity to hear their personal notions and meet them in person. That all and even more are expected to make this event a real success.

Decentralized 2023 (Nov 01-03, Athens, Greece)

The Decentralized 2023 Conference, which is also characteristically cited as the world’s “top learning conference on blockchain and digital currencies,” will be a singular event. The bottom line of the Expo, to be held in Greece, is to smooth the process of exchange between researchers and practitioners in the field of Decentralized Applications (dApps) depending on Distributed Ledger Technologies, Blockchains, and other pertinent technologies. There will be as many as 1500+ attendees, 100+ presenters, and 20+ exhibitors from several countries of the world.

Tips for Maximizing Your Event Experience

Attending blockchain or cryptocurrency events is really a very helpful step to get your start-up off the ground and build up your company effectively.

Wanna learn how to get involved?

Here are some hands-on tips:-

1) Set clear goals: Make a list of the most important objectives you’d like to achieve by attending a conference. This will help you set clear steps for yourself to follow throughout the day.

2) Plan well: Before the conference, create a schedule for your day.

It should include the following steps:

Arrive by 9 am to check in and fetch your badge

Attend the welcome talk by lunchtime

Attend different sessions you find most interesting till dinner time; as well as an after dinner meet up with other attendees.

3) Build network effectively:

Start by speaking to the people you already know

Introduce yourself to those you don’t. And ask your questions

Do not go into a networking session with a specific target in mind. Just be open and flexible

4) Engage in interactive sessions: There is hardly a single session in a conference where you would not have the opportunity to ask your own questions or at least raise your hand and comment. Be sure to do this actively and be ready to turn down conversations that don’t interest you.

5) Staying updated with event updates and announcements: If you are not on the event’s mailing list or do not have their app, then download them. This can let you set your schedule as well as keep them informed about any last-minute information about the event readily.

6) Get more out of networking events: After the networking parties are over, spend a few hours going through your contact list and preparing a summary note on everyone you met during the day.

Conclusion

Many people enter cryptocurrency trading and unknowingly make the mistake of not spending enough time learning about the industry. They buy or invest and then do nothing but watch as their balance dwindles. Attending blockchain events is again a level-headed idea, as it expands your know-how of the industry and lets you network with other people sharing your like-minded interests. It might sound daunting at first ᅳ, not just because these events are so new ᅳ but because there are many different conferences out there to choose from. But with some time and research, you should be able to find one that fits your interests. Another thing is making friends at these events faster and making new connections.

Also, it’s important for people to know all about cryptocurrency, blockchain, and all the exciting new projects out there. It’s fun, and it will give you a better understanding of the space. Avoiding attending conferences, you probably won’t be able to keep abreast of the industry trends. This is how these industry trends evolve, so staying in touch via your Twitter or Instagram account with others will actually be useful.

