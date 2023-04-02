Unbelievable Deal Alert: iPhone 14 Selling for Rs 36,999 on Flipkart

News that will excite Apple fans everywhere! On Flipkart, the most recent iPhone 14, is currently for sale for what appears to be the lowest price ever. There is a catch, though, and it’s a nice one! To get the most out of a seemingly too-good-to-be-true offer, you must pass through a few hoops.

Discounts on Apple iPhone 14 Series – HDFC Card Plus Exchange Offer

A flat discount of Rs 8,901 is presently being offered on Flipkart for the iPhone 14. But there’s more! For purchases made using HDFC Bank cards, an extra Rs 4,000 in cashback is also available (credit non-EMI, credit, and debit card EMI transactions). Great, isn’t that right? It improves.

Also, Flipkart is providing a hefty trade-in value for your current handset, with a bonus of Rs 3,000 on some models. A perfect iPhone 11 may cost up to Rs 18,450, a perfect iPhone 12 Rs 23, and a perfect iPhone 13 Rs 27, respectively. So, if you’re willing to part ways with your existing phone, you can get a net effective price of Rs 36,999 on the iPhone 14 – the lowest ever!

There’s still more, though! At the time of writing, it appears that Flipkart is the only retailer offering the deal, thus the actual amount you pay may occasionally change based on the availability of particular units. For instance, the 128GB (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 14 model was only launched yesterday for Rs 68,999, but it is now retailing for Rs 70,999. If you want to get an iPhone at a bargain, make sure to keep up with pricing changes. Purchasing an iPhone within your price range has never been simpler thanks to the abundance of online alternatives and deals. An A17 CPU, a gorgeous OLED display, and an excellent camera are just a few of the amazing qualities included in the great iPhone 14. It’s also important to note that the iPhone 14 is the first iPhone to enable 5G, which makes it a great option for anyone who wishes to enjoy extremely high internet connections.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, the iPhone 14 is currently available at an unbeatable price on Flipkart, making it an excellent time to purchase the latest Apple smartphone. By taking advantage of the flat discount, cashback, and exchange offer, you can get your hands on the iPhone 14 at an effective price of just Rs 36,999. So, if you’re in the market for a new phone, head over to Flipkart and take advantage of this amazing deal before it’s gone!