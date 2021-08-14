Unocoin know how to use bitcoin to buy dominos pizza and more India

Unocoin offers its members a diverse range of brands to use their Bitcoins as an alternative currency commodity, including travel, restaurants, lifestyle enterprises, clothing, accessories, hotels, and much more.

Unocoin, India’s oldest cryptocurrency trading site, has enabled customers to use bitcoins to purchase Domino’s Pizza, Baskin Robin ice cream, Cafe Coffee Day coffee, and other services from over 90 different businesses. Unocoin users can purchase coupons from these firms with bitcoin for as low as INR 100 and as much as INR 5,000, according to the Bengaluru-based startup.

In a statement, Sathvik Vishwanath, Co-Founder & CEO Unocoin, said, “Bitcoin as a barter asset is being accepted and traded by millions of users globally through this project we would like to educate the Indian public about the multi-dimensional application of the cryptocurrency.”

“While tens of thousands of physical businesses and e-commerce portals in nations like the United States accept bitcoin as a form of payment, our country does not yet have such acceptance. He went on to say, “Our offering solves the prevalent topic of where one may spend bitcoin in India.”

The following are the steps to purchasing vouchers with Bitcoin:

Go to the BTC website after logging into your Unocoin account. On the page, select the ‘Shop’ option. The Shop button may be found on the dashboard and in the More section if you’re using the Unocoin app. Choose from over 90 different brands, including Domino’s, CCD, Baskin-Robbins, Himalaya, and Prestige. Following the selection of the chosen brand, a dropdown menu with several INR denominations for purchasing vouchers will appear. The equivalent BTC value will also be displayed. The user will receive the voucher code after making the payment.

These e-vouchers can also be given as gifts by sending the voucher information via email or printing and handing someone a copy of the voucher.