Upcoming Apple iPhone Series will be skipping the support for Qualcomm modems

The race to develop 5G modems has been one of the most fiercely competitive areas in the tech industry in recent years, and Apple has been a key player in this race. Since the launch of the iPhone 12, Apple has relied on Qualcomm for its 5G modems. However, rumors have been swirling for some time now that Apple is working on its own 5G modem.

Apple to stop utilizing Qualcomm Modems for their upcoming iPhones

Now, a report by Qualcomm suggests that Apple may have already started developing its own 5G modems for the upcoming iPhone 16. While this news is still unconfirmed, it would be a significant milestone for Apple if it proves to be true.

If Apple does indeed develop its modems, it could help the company reduce its dependence on third-party suppliers such as Qualcomm. This would allow Apple to have greater control over its supply chain and reduce its costs. Additionally, it could enable Apple to develop modems that are specifically optimized for its hardware and software, potentially leading to better performance and energy efficiency in future iPhones.

While the potential benefits of developing its own 5G modems are clear, the process of doing so is incredibly complex. Developing a modem that meets the high standards of Apple’s engineers is a challenging task, and it is not clear when Apple’s modems will be ready for use in an iPhone. It is possible that the iPhone 16, which is expected to launch in 2025, will be the first to feature Apple’s modem.

The report by Qualcomm also highlights the potential impact that Apple’s decision to use its modems could have on Qualcomm’s business. Qualcomm is a major supplier of 5G modems for smartphones, including Apple’s iPhones. Losing such a major customer could have a significant impact on Qualcomm’s revenue.

However, it is important to note that this report is based on speculation and nothing has been confirmed by either Apple or Qualcomm. It is also possible that Apple may continue to rely on third-party suppliers for its 5G modems in the future.

Regardless of whether or not Apple develops its modems, the race to develop better 5G technology is likely to continue for years to come. With more and more devices connecting to 5G networks, the demand for faster and more efficient modems will only increase. Whether Apple develops its modems or continues to rely on third-party suppliers, it is clear that 5G will play a critical role in the future of the tech industry.