Upcoming Earnings Of The Week (Jan. 24-28)

Below is a weekly earnings calendar of the most important upcoming quarterly reports scheduled to be released by publicly traded companies. However, we have also provided expanded earnings previews for select companies.

Earnings Calendar Highlights

MONDAY

Noteworthy Reports

Company Symbol Earnings estimate Bank of Hawaii BOH $1.35 per share Bank of Marin Bancorp BMRC $0.60 Crane CR $1.13 Halliburton HAL $0.34 HomeStreet HMST $1.31 International Business Machines IBM $3.30 PetMed Express PETS $0.31 SmartFinancial SMBK $0.50 Steel Dynamics STLD $5.60 Trustco Bank TRST $0.74 Zions Bancorp ZION $1.31

TUESDAY

Earnings Spotlight: Microsoft

It’s been an interesting year as of now for Microsoft (MSFT, $301.54). On Jan. 18, the tech titan said it was purchasing gaming monster Activision Blizzard (ATVI) for $68.7 billion – MSFT’s biggest ever obtaining – as it hopes to acquire openness to the rapidly extending metaverse.

The tech monster’s financial second-quarter income report, due out after Tuesday’s nearby, will probably accumulate a lot of features, too. By and large, are searching for a 13.8% year-over-year (YoY) fly-in income to $2.31 per share and an 18% leap in income to $43.1 billion.

Wedbush expert Dan Ives (Outperform) is focusing on the considerably higher profit of $2.29 per share. Ives additionally accepts Microsoft will show solid cloud figures, with the organization “ready to beat Azure murmur development quantities of ~43% this quarter.” And regardless of expected valuation and financing cost-related headwinds, the investigator sees MSFT’s portion value heading higher over the course of the following six to nine months, “as the Street is as yet misjudging the fundamental development story in Redmond as we would like to think.”

Other Noteworthy Earnings Reports

Company Symbol Earnings estimate 3M MMM $2.02 per share Agilysys AGYS $0.15 American Express AXP $1.86 Archer Daniels Midland ADM $1.30 Boston Properties BXP $0.50 Canadian National Railway CNI $1.52 Capital One Financial COF $5.30 F5 FFIV $2.78 General Electric GE $0.84 Hawaiian Holdings HA -$1.67 Hyundai Motor HYMPY $1.75 Invesco INVZ $0.75 Johnson & Johnson JNJ $2.12 Lockheed Martin LMT $7.15 Logitech International LOGI $1.23 Navient NAVI $0.87 NextEra Energy NEE $0.39 NextEra Energy Partners NEP $0.33 Paccar PCAR $1.32 Polaris PII $2.03 Raytheon Technologies RTX $1.02 Texas Instruments TXN $1.93 Trustmark TRMK $0.49 United Microelectronics UMC $0..22 Verizon Communications VZ $1.29 WesBanco WSBC $0.70 Xerox XRX $0.33

WEDNESDAY

Earnings Spotlight: Intel

Intel (INTC, $52.47) is scheduled to disclose its final quarter income report after the Jan. 26 close. Wedbush examiner Matt Bryson sees the opportunities for a Q4 beat. This is because of the board setting an “unobtrusive bar with moderate Q4 direction, with the Street agreement and our numbers reflecting this viewpoint,” just as sure PC drifts late in the quarter.

Over the long haul, however, Bryson expects further battles for the chipmaker. “While Intel is making the best choice in lifting venture to attempt to reestablish assembling and item matchless quality, the necessary expansion in spending throughout the following not many years will essentially weigh intensely on organization results,” he writes in a note. The examiner has an Underperform rating on the Dow Jones stock, which is what might be compared to a Sell.

By and large, agreement gauges for Intel’s final quarter are for income to show up at 90 pennies for each offer (- 40.8% YoY) and income to land at $18.3 billion (- 8.3% YoY).

THURSDAY Earnings Spotlight: Apple