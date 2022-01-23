Upcoming Earnings Of The Week (Jan. 24-28)

Below is a weekly earnings calendar of the most important upcoming quarterly reports scheduled to be released by publicly traded companies. However, we have also provided expanded earnings previews for select companies.
Earnings Calendar Highlights
MONDAY
Noteworthy Reports
|Company
|Symbol
|Earnings estimate
|Bank of Hawaii
|BOH
|$1.35 per share
|Bank of Marin Bancorp
|BMRC
|$0.60
|Crane
|CR
|$1.13
|Halliburton
|HAL
|$0.34
|HomeStreet
|HMST
|$1.31
|International Business Machines
|IBM
|$3.30
|PetMed Express
|PETS
|$0.31
|SmartFinancial
|SMBK
|$0.50
|Steel Dynamics
|STLD
|$5.60
|Trustco Bank
|TRST
|$0.74
|Zions Bancorp
|ZION
|$1.31
TUESDAY
Earnings Spotlight: Microsoft
It’s been an interesting year as of now for Microsoft (MSFT, $301.54). On Jan. 18, the tech titan said it was purchasing gaming monster Activision Blizzard (ATVI) for $68.7 billion – MSFT’s biggest ever obtaining – as it hopes to acquire openness to the rapidly extending metaverse.
The tech monster’s financial second-quarter income report, due out after Tuesday’s nearby, will probably accumulate a lot of features, too. By and large, are searching for a 13.8% year-over-year (YoY) fly-in income to $2.31 per share and an 18% leap in income to $43.1 billion.
Wedbush expert Dan Ives (Outperform) is focusing on the considerably higher profit of $2.29 per share. Ives additionally accepts Microsoft will show solid cloud figures, with the organization “ready to beat Azure murmur development quantities of ~43% this quarter.” And regardless of expected valuation and financing cost-related headwinds, the investigator sees MSFT’s portion value heading higher over the course of the following six to nine months, “as the Street is as yet misjudging the fundamental development story in Redmond as we would like to think.”
Other Noteworthy Earnings Reports
|Company
|Symbol
|Earnings estimate
|3M
|MMM
|$2.02 per share
|Agilysys
|AGYS
|$0.15
|American Express
|AXP
|$1.86
|Archer Daniels Midland
|ADM
|$1.30
|Boston Properties
|BXP
|$0.50
|Canadian National Railway
|CNI
|$1.52
|Capital One Financial
|COF
|$5.30
|F5
|FFIV
|$2.78
|General Electric
|GE
|$0.84
|Hawaiian Holdings
|HA
|-$1.67
|Hyundai Motor
|HYMPY
|$1.75
|Invesco
|INVZ
|$0.75
|Johnson & Johnson
|JNJ
|$2.12
|Lockheed Martin
|LMT
|$7.15
|Logitech International
|LOGI
|$1.23
|Navient
|NAVI
|$0.87
|NextEra Energy
|NEE
|$0.39
|NextEra Energy Partners
|NEP
|$0.33
|Paccar
|PCAR
|$1.32
|Polaris
|PII
|$2.03
|Raytheon Technologies
|RTX
|$1.02
|Texas Instruments
|TXN
|$1.93
|Trustmark
|TRMK
|$0.49
|United Microelectronics
|UMC
|$0..22
|Verizon Communications
|VZ
|$1.29
|WesBanco
|WSBC
|$0.70
|Xerox
|XRX
|$0.33
WEDNESDAY
Earnings Spotlight: Intel
Intel (INTC, $52.47) is scheduled to disclose its final quarter income report after the Jan. 26 close. Wedbush examiner Matt Bryson sees the opportunities for a Q4 beat. This is because of the board setting an “unobtrusive bar with moderate Q4 direction, with the Street agreement and our numbers reflecting this viewpoint,” just as sure PC drifts late in the quarter.
Over the long haul, however, Bryson expects further battles for the chipmaker. “While Intel is making the best choice in lifting venture to attempt to reestablish assembling and item matchless quality, the necessary expansion in spending throughout the following not many years will essentially weigh intensely on organization results,” he writes in a note. The examiner has an Underperform rating on the Dow Jones stock, which is what might be compared to a Sell.
By and large, agreement gauges for Intel’s final quarter are for income to show up at 90 pennies for each offer (- 40.8% YoY) and income to land at $18.3 billion (- 8.3% YoY).
THURSDAY
Earnings Spotlight: Apple
Everyone’s eyes will be on Apple (AAPL, $163.76) when the iPhone creator discloses its monetary first-quarter income report after Thursday’s nearby. Overall, are calling for profit per portion of $1.88 (+11.9% YoY) and incomes of $118.4 billion, which would check a 6.3% improvement over its year-prior outcomes.
AAPL stock has battled close by the more extensive market in 2022, down 7.1% for the year-to-date. Be that as it may, Morgan Stanley examiners Katy Huberty (Overweight, likeness Buy) says she considers any extra post-income shortcoming to be purchasing an amazing open door.
Apple will probably “present potential gain on Street figures for the December quarter and manual for a somewhat in-line March quarter on the rear of further developing iPhone creation into year-end and humble administrations outperformance,” she writes in a note. She likewise anticipates that administration should address the situation with the inventory network in the profit call, which “will be significant in assisting financial backers with comprehension when equipment organic market will turn out to be more adjusted.”
FRIDAY
Earnings Spotlight: Chevron
Chevron (CVX, $127.69) has profited from flooding energy costs – a message that has been made unmistakably clear in the oil major’s flooding share cost. CVX stock is up practically 34% over the most recent year to exchange at levels unheard of since mid-2018.
Raymond James investigator Justin Jenkins (Outperform) believes Chevron’s final quarter income report – due out in front of Friday’s open – will additionally highlight the energy in the coordinated oil name. “Productivity drivers are set to further develop benefit into 2022, while a ‘square and tackle’ capital program throughout the following not many years ought to additionally further develop seriousness, even without additional assistance from the full-scale climate,” he writes in a note.
Chevron has “the most grounded monetary base of the majors, combined with an alluring relative resource portfolio,” he adds. Accordingly, CVX “offers the most clearly certain danger/reward, in our view.”
All things considered, expect a profit per portion of $3.13 per share, contrasted with a for every offer deficiency of 1 penny in the year-prior period, and incomes of $45.6 billion (+80.7% YoY).