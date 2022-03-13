Upcoming Earnings Of The Week (March 14-18)

Below is a weekly earnings calendar of the most important upcoming quarterly reports scheduled to be released by publicly traded companies. However, we have also provided expanded earnings previews for select companies.

Earnings For This Week Highlights

MONDAY

Noteworthy Earnings Reports

Company Symbol Earnings estimate Calavo Growers CVGW $0.05 per share CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust CORR $0.07 Crawford CRD.A $0.18 Digital Media Solutions DMS $0.02 Helius Medical Technologies HSDT -$1.12 ONE Group Hospitality STKS $0.21 Super League Gaming SLGG -$0.17 Vail Resorts MTN $5.70 Westport Fuel Systems WPRT -$0.02 Whole Earth Brands FREE $0.22

TUESDAY

Noteworthy Earnings Reports

Company Symbol Earnings estimate Bird Global BRDS -$0.34 per share Boxed BOXD -$0.24 Caleres CAL $0.66 Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment CHMI $0.29 Dole DOLE $0.10 FTC Solar FTCI -$0.13 GoHealth GOCO $0.34 IHS Holding IHS -$0.03 Kandi Technologies Group KNDI $0.00 Shift Technologies SFT -$0.61 Sovos Brands SOVO $0.11 Volkswagen VWAGY $0.73 Volt Information Sciences VOLT -$0.11 Zedge ZDGE $0.12

WEDNESDAY

Earnings Spotlight: Lennar

Lennar (LEN, $87.22) stock put in a heavenly execution in 2021, posting an absolute return (cost in addition to profits) of 53.7% in the midst of an intensely hot real estate market.

Shares have cooled fundamentally in 2022, however, with LEN down almost 25% for the year-to-date in the midst of firm expansive market headwinds.

In any case, examiners are energetic toward Lennar. Of the 20 investigators following the homebuilder that are followed by S&P Global Market Intelligence, might say it’s a Strong Buy and six call it a Buy. This thinks about to five who accept LEN’s a Hold and one that has it at Strong Sell.

UBS Global Research examiner John Lovallo is one of those with a Buy rating on Lennar. Working on gross edges for homebuilders, request development proceeding to dominate new home deals, and the organization’s proposed side project of its non-center organizations are among the reasons Lovolla is bullish on the buyer optional stock.

For Lennar’s financial first-quarter income report – due out after the March 16 close – experts’ agreement gauges are a for each offer benefit of $2.60, down 18.8% year-more than a year (YoY) on $6.1 billion income, a 15% increment throughout the year earlier.

Other Noteworthy Earnings Reports

Company Symbol Earnings estimate Arcos Dorados Holdings ARCO $0.15 per share ASUSTeK Computer ASUUY $2.22 Avino Silver & Gold Mines ASM $0.02 Brilliant Earth Group BRLT $0.04 Eton Pharmaceuticals ETON $0.19 Guess? GES $1.15 Hon Hai Precision Industry HNHAY $0.22 Jabil JBL $1.48 Lands’ End LE $0.31 Natural Gas Services Group NGS -$0.03 NewAge NBEV -$0.05 Semtech SMTC $0.69 Shoe Carnival SCVL $0.46 Williams Industrial Services Group WLMS $0.04 Williams-Sonoma WSM $4.84 ZTO Express ZTO $2.04

THURSDAY

Earnings Spotlight: FedEx

FedEx’s (FDX, $214.52) income is frequently considered a bellwether, with results from the conveyance monster giving Wall Street a brief look into the patterns of the more extensive economy including shopper spending, internet business, and supply chains.

FDX confronted the two up-sides and negatives in the monetary second from last quarter will probably prompt “blended” results, says UBS Research expert Thomas Wadewitz (Buy).

“On the positive side, we accept FDX probably acknowledged successive improvement in labor accessibility in their Ground business and a decrease in the organization shortcoming cost comparative with the subsequent quarter,” the investigator writes in a note. All things considered, Wadewitz sees the potential for humbly declining edges in FedEx’s Ground section because of rising work costs.

As far as it matters for him, the expert sees year-over-year income development of 11.1% and profit per-share development of 28.2% in FDX’s monetary second from last quarter.

Earnings Spotlight: GameStop

GameStop (GME, $96.59) is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter results after the March 17 close.

GME stock fell 10.3% the day after it reported earnings in December, with the video game retailer reporting a third-quarter loss that was wider than the year prior. Another negative earnings reaction will only exacerbate its long-term downtrend, with shares off more than 62% in the last 12 months.

FRIDAY

Noteworthy Earnings Reports