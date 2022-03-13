Upcoming Earnings Of The Week (March 14-18)

Below is a weekly earnings calendar of the most important upcoming quarterly reports scheduled to be released by publicly traded companies. However, we have also provided expanded earnings previews for select companies.
Earnings For This Week Highlights
MONDAY
Noteworthy Earnings Reports
|Company
|Symbol
|Earnings estimate
|Calavo Growers
|CVGW
|$0.05 per share
|CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust
|CORR
|$0.07
|Crawford
|CRD.A
|$0.18
|Digital Media Solutions
|DMS
|$0.02
|Helius Medical Technologies
|HSDT
|-$1.12
|ONE Group Hospitality
|STKS
|$0.21
|Super League Gaming
|SLGG
|-$0.17
|Vail Resorts
|MTN
|$5.70
|Westport Fuel Systems
|WPRT
|-$0.02
|Whole Earth Brands
|FREE
|$0.22
TUESDAY
Noteworthy Earnings Reports
|Company
|Symbol
|Earnings estimate
|Bird Global
|BRDS
|-$0.34 per share
|Boxed
|BOXD
|-$0.24
|Caleres
|CAL
|$0.66
|Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment
|CHMI
|$0.29
|Dole
|DOLE
|$0.10
|FTC Solar
|FTCI
|-$0.13
|GoHealth
|GOCO
|$0.34
|IHS Holding
|IHS
|-$0.03
|Kandi Technologies Group
|KNDI
|$0.00
|Shift Technologies
|SFT
|-$0.61
|Sovos Brands
|SOVO
|$0.11
|Volkswagen
|VWAGY
|$0.73
|Volt Information Sciences
|VOLT
|-$0.11
|Zedge
|ZDGE
|$0.12
WEDNESDAY
Earnings Spotlight: Lennar
Lennar (LEN, $87.22) stock put in a heavenly execution in 2021, posting an absolute return (cost in addition to profits) of 53.7% in the midst of an intensely hot real estate market.
Shares have cooled fundamentally in 2022, however, with LEN down almost 25% for the year-to-date in the midst of firm expansive market headwinds.
In any case, examiners are energetic toward Lennar. Of the 20 investigators following the homebuilder that are followed by S&P Global Market Intelligence, might say it’s a Strong Buy and six call it a Buy. This thinks about to five who accept LEN’s a Hold and one that has it at Strong Sell.
UBS Global Research examiner John Lovallo is one of those with a Buy rating on Lennar. Working on gross edges for homebuilders, request development proceeding to dominate new home deals, and the organization’s proposed side project of its non-center organizations are among the reasons Lovolla is bullish on the buyer optional stock.
For Lennar’s financial first-quarter income report – due out after the March 16 close – experts’ agreement gauges are a for each offer benefit of $2.60, down 18.8% year-more than a year (YoY) on $6.1 billion income, a 15% increment throughout the year earlier.
Other Noteworthy Earnings Reports
|Company
|Symbol
|Earnings estimate
|Arcos Dorados Holdings
|ARCO
|$0.15 per share
|ASUSTeK Computer
|ASUUY
|$2.22
|Avino Silver & Gold Mines
|ASM
|$0.02
|Brilliant Earth Group
|BRLT
|$0.04
|Eton Pharmaceuticals
|ETON
|$0.19
|Guess?
|GES
|$1.15
|Hon Hai Precision Industry
|HNHAY
|$0.22
|Jabil
|JBL
|$1.48
|Lands’ End
|LE
|$0.31
|Natural Gas Services Group
|NGS
|-$0.03
|NewAge
|NBEV
|-$0.05
|Semtech
|SMTC
|$0.69
|Shoe Carnival
|SCVL
|$0.46
|Williams Industrial Services Group
|WLMS
|$0.04
|Williams-Sonoma
|WSM
|$4.84
|ZTO Express
|ZTO
|$2.04
THURSDAY
Earnings Spotlight: FedEx
FedEx’s (FDX, $214.52) income is frequently considered a bellwether, with results from the conveyance monster giving Wall Street a brief look into the patterns of the more extensive economy including shopper spending, internet business, and supply chains.
FDX confronted the two up-sides and negatives in the monetary second from last quarter will probably prompt “blended” results, says UBS Research expert Thomas Wadewitz (Buy).
“On the positive side, we accept FDX probably acknowledged successive improvement in labor accessibility in their Ground business and a decrease in the organization shortcoming cost comparative with the subsequent quarter,” the investigator writes in a note. All things considered, Wadewitz sees the potential for humbly declining edges in FedEx’s Ground section because of rising work costs.
As far as it matters for him, the expert sees year-over-year income development of 11.1% and profit per-share development of 28.2% in FDX’s monetary second from last quarter.
Earnings Spotlight: GameStop
GameStop (GME, $96.59) is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter results after the March 17 close.
GME stock fell 10.3% the day after it reported earnings in December, with the video game retailer reporting a third-quarter loss that was wider than the year prior. Another negative earnings reaction will only exacerbate its long-term downtrend, with shares off more than 62% in the last 12 months.
FRIDAY
Noteworthy Earnings Reports
|Company
|Symbol
|Earnings estimate
|On Holding
|ONON
|-$0.25 per share
|Real Brokerage
|REAX
|-$0.02
|Up Fintech Holding
|TIGR
|$0.27