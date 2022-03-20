Upcoming Earnings Of the Week (March 21-25)

Below is a weekly earnings calendar of the most important upcoming quarterly reports scheduled to be released by publicly traded companies.

While looking for the best stocks to purchase and watch, search for organizations with solid income development – and check the profit schedule to see when they report.

Make certain to likewise see our most recent rundown of stocks just added to – or eliminated from – IBD’s top screens.

You can fabricate your watch rundown and income season activity plan by routinely checking this page for sneak peeks of impending quarterly profit reports, examiner gauges, and cautions to first-class stocks that could offer new purchasing valuable open doors when they discharge their most recent numbers.

MONDAY

Noteworthy Earnings Reports

Company Symbol Earnings estimate Akerna KERN -$0.14 per share HireRight Holdings HRT $0.07 Jaguar Mining JAGGF $0.14 Marinus Pharmaceuticals MRNS -$0.77 Nike NKE $0.71 Pinduoduo PDD $1.60 Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME $0.06

TUESDAY

Noteworthy Earnings Reports

Company Symbol Earnings estimate Adobe ADB $3.34 per share Aluminum Corp. of China ACH $0.28 BuzzFeed BZFD $0.05 Carnival CCL -$1.26 Cathay Financial Holding CHYFF $0.52 FreightCar America RAIL -$0.16 GAN GAN -$0.10 HealthEquity HQY $0.21 HUYA HUYA -$1.60 J.Jill JILL $0.02 Paysign PAYS $0.01 Poshmark POSH -$0.18 Star Equity Holdings STRR $0.01 Sunlight Financial Holdings SUNL $0.06

WEDNESDAY

Noteworthy Earnings Reports

Company Symbol Earnings estimate Aspira Women’s Health AWH -$0.08 per share Cintas CTAS $2.44 Cresco Labs CRBLF $0.03 First Watch Restaurant Group FWRG -$0.07 General Mills GIS $0.78 H.B. Fuller FUL $0.73 JinkoSolar Holding JKS $5.72 KB Home KBH $1.54 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings OLLI $0.66 ReneSola SOL $0.06 Sientra SIEN -$0.19 Steelcase SCS $0.00 Tencent Holdings TCEHY $0.47 Traeger COOK -$0.06 Trip.com TCOM -$0.58 Winnebago Industries WGO $2.94 Worthington Industries WOR $1.01

THURSDAY

Noteworthy Earnings Reports

Company Symbol Earnings estimate Altus Power AMPS -$0.01 per share Charlotte’s Web Holdings CWBHF -$0.05 Co-Diagnostics CODX $0.12 Darden Restaurants DRI $2.12 FactSet Research Systems FDS $2.96 Mister Car Wash MCW $0.08 Neogen NEOG $0.12 Nio NIO -$0.88 Sigma Labs SGLB -$0.18 SmartRent SMRT -$1.89 Titan Machinery TITN $0.54 Titan Medical TMDI -$0.13 Unique Fabricating UFAB -$0.15

FRIDAY

Noteworthy Earnings Reports