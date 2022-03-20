Upcoming Earnings Of the Week (March 21-25)

Below is a weekly earnings calendar of the most important upcoming quarterly reports scheduled to be released by publicly traded companies.
While looking for the best stocks to purchase and watch, search for organizations with solid income development – and check the profit schedule to see when they report.
Make certain to likewise see our most recent rundown of stocks just added to – or eliminated from – IBD’s top screens.
You can fabricate your watch rundown and income season activity plan by routinely checking this page for sneak peeks of impending quarterly profit reports, examiner gauges, and cautions to first-class stocks that could offer new purchasing valuable open doors when they discharge their most recent numbers.
MONDAY
Noteworthy Earnings Reports
|Company
|Symbol
|Earnings estimate
|Akerna
|KERN
|-$0.14 per share
|HireRight Holdings
|HRT
|$0.07
|Jaguar Mining
|JAGGF
|$0.14
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals
|MRNS
|-$0.77
|Nike
|NKE
|$0.71
|Pinduoduo
|PDD
|$1.60
|Tencent Music Entertainment Group
|TME
|$0.06
TUESDAY
Noteworthy Earnings Reports
|Company
|Symbol
|Earnings estimate
|Adobe
|ADB
|$3.34 per share
|Aluminum Corp. of China
|ACH
|$0.28
|BuzzFeed
|BZFD
|$0.05
|Carnival
|CCL
|-$1.26
|Cathay Financial Holding
|CHYFF
|$0.52
|FreightCar America
|RAIL
|-$0.16
|GAN
|GAN
|-$0.10
|HealthEquity
|HQY
|$0.21
|HUYA
|HUYA
|-$1.60
|J.Jill
|JILL
|$0.02
|Paysign
|PAYS
|$0.01
|Poshmark
|POSH
|-$0.18
|Star Equity Holdings
|STRR
|$0.01
|Sunlight Financial Holdings
|SUNL
|$0.06
WEDNESDAY
Noteworthy Earnings Reports
|Company
|Symbol
|Earnings estimate
|Aspira Women’s Health
|AWH
|-$0.08 per share
|Cintas
|CTAS
|$2.44
|Cresco Labs
|CRBLF
|$0.03
|First Watch Restaurant Group
|FWRG
|-$0.07
|General Mills
|GIS
|$0.78
|H.B. Fuller
|FUL
|$0.73
|JinkoSolar Holding
|JKS
|$5.72
|KB Home
|KBH
|$1.54
|Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings
|OLLI
|$0.66
|ReneSola
|SOL
|$0.06
|Sientra
|SIEN
|-$0.19
|Steelcase
|SCS
|$0.00
|Tencent Holdings
|TCEHY
|$0.47
|Traeger
|COOK
|-$0.06
|Trip.com
|TCOM
|-$0.58
|Winnebago Industries
|WGO
|$2.94
|Worthington Industries
|WOR
|$1.01
THURSDAY
Noteworthy Earnings Reports
|Company
|Symbol
|Earnings estimate
|Altus Power
|AMPS
|-$0.01 per share
|Charlotte’s Web Holdings
|CWBHF
|-$0.05
|Co-Diagnostics
|CODX
|$0.12
|Darden Restaurants
|DRI
|$2.12
|FactSet Research Systems
|FDS
|$2.96
|Mister Car Wash
|MCW
|$0.08
|Neogen
|NEOG
|$0.12
|Nio
|NIO
|-$0.88
|Sigma Labs
|SGLB
|-$0.18
|SmartRent
|SMRT
|-$1.89
|Titan Machinery
|TITN
|$0.54
|Titan Medical
|TMDI
|-$0.13
|Unique Fabricating
|UFAB
|-$0.15
FRIDAY
Noteworthy Earnings Reports
|Company
|Symbol
|Earnings estimate
|BRP
|DOOO
|$1.99 per share
|Delcath Systems
|DCTH
|-$1.01
|Movado Group
|MOV
|$0.80
|POINT Biopharma Global
|PNT
|$-$0.20
|Truly International Holdings
|TRUHY
|$0.31
