Upcoming earnings of the week (May 2-6)

The following is a week-by-week income schedule of the main forthcoming quarterly reports planned to be delivered by public corporations. Nonetheless, we have additionally given extended income reviews to choose organizations.
MONDAY
|Company
|Symbol
|Earnings estimate
|Acadia Realty Trust
|AKR
|$0.05 per share
|AGNC Investment
|AGNC
|$0.64
|Amkor Technology
|AMKR
|$0.53
|Apartment Income REIT
|AIRC
|$0.27
|Arista Networks
|ANET
|$0.81
|Avis Budget Group
|CAR
|$3.38
|Boston Properties
|BXP
|$0.63
|Cabot
|CBT
|$1.41
|Chegg
|CHGG
|$0.24
|Chemours
|CC
|$0.91
|Clorox
|CLX
|$0.93
|CVR Energy
|CVI
|$0.12
|Devon Energy
|DVN
|$1.76
|Diamondback Energy
|FANG
|$4.76
|Expedia Group
|EXPE
|-$0.48
|Fabrinet
|FN
|$1.52
|Global Payments
|GPN
|$2.04
|Green Plains
|GPRE
|-$0.24
|Green Plains Partners
|GPP
|$0.48
|Intrepid Potash
|IPI
|$1.96
|Leggett & Platt
|LEG
|$0.56
|MGM Resorts International
|MGM
|-$0.09
|Monolithic Power Systems
|MPWR
|$2.26
|Moody’s
|MCO
|$2.93
|Mosaic
|MOS
|$2.41
|Noble
|NE
|$0.15
|Nutrien
|NTR
|$2.92
|NXP Semiconductors
|NXPI
|$3.19
|Omega Healthcare Investors
|OHI
|$0.34
|ON Semiconductor
|ON
|$1.05
|Otter Tail
|OTTR
|$1.20
|Park Hotels & Resorts
|PK
|-$0.32
|Saia
|SAIA
|$2.72
|Six Flags Entertainment
|SIX
|-$1.02
|SolarEdge Technologies
|SEDG
|$0.91
|Tetra Technologies
|TTI
|$0.01
|Transocean
|RIG
|-$0.24
|Williams
|WMB
|$0.35
TUESDAY
Earnings Spotlight: Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD, $87.93) has been hit hard with expansive market headwinds in 2022, down over 38% for the year-to-date.
Could a strong income at any point report give the semiconductor stock a shock?
Raymond James investigator Chris Caso as of late updated AMD to Strong Buy from Outperform. He accepts Advanced Micro Devices is appealingly esteemed, staying great underneath its normal forward cost to-profit proportion of 40 over the last three and five years.
Caso concedes a potential PC market log jam and the supportability of income development for as of late procured Xilinx are concerns. Be that as it may, “We have solid certainty in regards to AMD’s situation and offer increases in the datacenter market,” the investigator says, with “tight inventory conditions empowering clients to focus on AMD to guarantee supply.”
Analysts are optimistic heading into AMD’s Q1 2022 report. Consensus estimates are for Advanced Micro Devices to report earnings of 91 cents per share, up 75% year-over-year (YoY), and revenue of $5.5 billion (+60.3% YoY).
Earnings Spotlight: Pfizer
Pfizer (PFE, $49.34) will reveal its first-quarter results in front of Tuesday’s open. Experts are expecting income of $1.48 per share, (+59% YoY). Income is supposed to show up at $24.0 billion (+64.4% YoY).
Money Street believes Pfizer’s COVID-19 regimens that incorporate an antibody co-created with BioNTech (BNTX) and Paxlovid, its oral treatment allowed administrative endorsement last December, will contribute $12.5 billion to its top line, says Wells Fargo investigator Mohit Bansal.
While Bansal anticipates that PFE should fall somewhat shy of this gauge, he expects a strong beat in the organization’s non-COVID business, with disease drugs Ibrance and Inlyta “following in front of agreement.” The investigator has an Overweight rating (likeness Buy) on the Dow Jones stock.
What’s more, Bansal is following some great people’s example. Of the 23 investigators following the stock that are followed by S&P Global Market Intelligence, eight say it’s a Strong Buy, one calls it a Buy and 14 have it at Hold.
WEDNESDAY
|Company
|Symbol
|Earnings estimate
|Adtran
|ADTN
|$0.05 per share
|Albemarle
|ALB
|$1.63
|Allegheny Technologies
|ATI
|$0.20
|Allstate
|ALL
|$2.85
|Amarin
|AMRN
|-$0.02
|AmerisourceBergen
|ABC
|$2.91
|Atmos Energy
|ATO
|$2.34
|Barrick Gold
|GOLD
|$0.24
|Bio-Techne
|TECH
|$2.00
|Booking Holdings
|BKNG
|$0.81
|BorgWarner
|BWA
|$0.87
|Brinker International
|EAT
|$1.03
|CF Industries Holdings
|CF
|$4.29
|Cheniere Energy
|LNG
|$3.33
|Civitas Resources
|CIVI
|$2.46
|Clean Harbors
|CLH
|$0.72
|Clovis Oncology
|CLVS
|-$0.44
|CoreCivic
|CXW
|$0.20
|Corteva
|CTVA
|$0.82
|CVS Health
|CVS
|$2.16
|Dine Brands Global
|DIN
|$1.45
|eBay
|EBAY
|$1.03
|El Pollo Loco Holdings
|LOCO
|$0.12
|Emerson Electric
|EMR
|$1.18
|Energy Transfer
|ET
|$0.30
|Etsy
|ETSY
|$0.57
|Fastly
|FSLY
|-$0.14
|Ferrari
|RACE
|$1.37
|Fisker
|FSR
|-$0.39
|Fortinet
|FTNT
|$0.80
|Fresh Del Monte Produce
|FDP
|$0.62
|Generac Holdings
|GNRC
|$1.92
|Gildan Activewear
|GIL
|$0.51
|Global Blood Therapeutics
|GBT
|-$1.31
|GoDaddy
|GDDY
|$0.42
|GXO Logistics
|GXO
|$0.52
|Host Hotels & Resorts
|HST
|$0.02
|Hostess Brands
|TWNK
|$0.22
|Ingersoll Rand
|IR
|$0.45
|iRobot
|IRBT
|-$1.28
|Jazz Pharmaceuticals
|JAZZ
|$3.85
|Johnson Controls International
|JCI
|$0.63
|LL Flooring Holdings
|LL
|$0.14
|Lumentum Holdings
|LITE
|$1.12
|Marathon Oil
|MRO
|$0.95
|Marriott International
|MAR
|$0.91
|MetLife
|MET
|$1.65
|MGIC Investment
|MTG
|$0.48
|Moderna
|MRNA
|$5.74
|Murphy Oil
|MUR
|$0.61
|Neurocrine Biosciences
|NBIX
|$0.34
|Novo Nordisk
|NVO
|$0.84
|Nu Skin Enterprises
|NUS
|$0.72
|Oasis Petroleum
|OAS
|$7.04
|PDC Energy
|PDCE
|$3.04
|Physicians Realty Trust
|DOC
|$0.07
|Pioneer Natural Resources
|PXD
|$7.18
|Qorvo
|QRVO
|$2.93
|Qualys
|QLYS
|$0.80
|Rayonier
|RYN
|$0.17
|Realty Income
|O
|$0.42
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
|REGN
|$9.72
|Sinclair Broadcast Group
|SBGI
|-$1.02
|Sprouts Farmers Market
|SFM
|$0.72
|Starwood Property Trust
|STWD
|$0.53
|STORE Capital
|STOR
|$0.26
|Sturm Ruger
|RGR
|$1.94
|Sunoco
|SUN
|$0.88
|SunRun
|RUN
|-$0.19
|TripAdvisor
|TRIP
|-$0.07
|Turtle Beach
|HEAR
|-$0.53
|Twilio
|TWLO
|-$0.21
|Uber Technologies
|UBER
|-$0.27
|United Therapeutics
|UTHR
|$3.64
|Vulcan Materials
|VMC
|$0.61
|Wingstop
|WING
|$0.37
|Yum! Brands
|YUM
|$1.07
THURSDAY
|Company
|Symbol
|Earnings estimate
|ACI Worldwide
|ACIW
|$0.08 per share
|Air Lease
|AL
|$1.01
|Air Products & Chemicals
|APD
|$2.35
|AMC Networks
|AMCX
|$2.64
|Anheuser-Busch InBev
|BUD
|$0.45
|Apollo Global Management
|APO
|$1.05
|ArcelorMittal
|MT
|$3.36
|Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings
|AAWW
|$2.60
|Ball
|BLL
|$0.82
|Becton Dickinson
|BDX
|$2.93
|Block
|SQ
|$0.22
|Cardinal Health
|CAH
|$1.53
|Chuy’s Holdings
|CHUY
|$0.30
|Clean Energy Fuels
|CLNE
|-$0.01
|Cloudflare
|NET
|$0.00
|ConocoPhillips
|COP
|$3.14
|Consolidated Edison
|ED
|$1.48
|Corsair Gaming
|CRSR
|$0.29
|Crocs
|CROX
|$1.52
|Datadog
|DDOG
|$0.11
|DaVita
|DVA
|$1.87
|Dominion Energy
|D
|$1.17
|DoorDash
|DASH
|-$0.21
|Dropbox
|DBX
|$0.37
|Eagle Bulk Shipping
|EGLE
|$4.65
|EOG Resources
|EOG
|$3.64
|Floor & Decor Holdings
|FND
|$0.65
|Funko
|FNKO
|$0.22
|Gannett
|GCI
|-$0.04
|Gogo
|GOGO
|$0.12
|Gold Fields
|GFI
|$0.23
|GoPro
|GPRO
|$0.06
|Hain Celestial Group
|HAIN
|$0.45
|Hanesbrands
|HBI
|$0.29
|HubSpot
|HUBS
|$0.47
|Huntington Ingalls Industries
|HII
|$3.22
|Illumina
|ILMN
|$0.90
|Intercontinental Exchange
|ICE
|$1.42
|Kellogg
|K
|$0.93
|Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
|KTOS
|$0.02
|LendingTree
|TREE
|-$0.90
|Live Nation Entertainment
|LYV
|-$0.75
|Lucid Group
|LCID
|-$0.30
|Magellan Midstream Partners
|MMP
|$1.04
|Main Street Capital
|MAIN
|$0.71
|Marriott Vacations Worldwide
|VA
|$1.60
|McKesson
|MCK
|$6.03
|News Corp
|NWS
|$0.15
|Nikola
|NKLA
|-$0.25
|Northern Oil & Gas
|NOG
|$1.25
|NortonLifeLock
|NLOK
|$0.45
|Olympic Steel
|ZEUS
|$2.14
|Papa John’s International
|PZZA
|$0.95
|Parker Hannifin
|PH
|$4.65
|Penn National Gaming
|PENN
|$0.42
|Petroleo Brasileiro
|PBR
|$1.12
|Potbelly
|PBPB
|-$0.19
|Puma Biotechnology
|PBYI
|-$0.17
|Quanta Services
|PWR
|$1.25
|Republic Services
|RSG
|$1.05
|Royal Caribbean Group
|RCL
|-$4.44
|Royalty Pharma
|RPRX
|$0.72
|SailPoint Technologies Holdings
|SAIL
|-$0.11
|SeaWorld Entertainment
|SEAS
|-$0.14
|Shake Shack
|SHAK
|-$0.22
|Shell
|SHEL
|$2.18
|Shopify
|SHOP
|$0.69
|SolarWinds
|SWI
|$0.22
|Stellantis
|STLA
|$0.97
|SunPower
|SPWR
|$0.02
|Tanger Factory Outlet Centers
|SKT
|$0.15
|Texas Roadhouse
|TXRH
|$0.91
|Universal Display
|OLED
|$1.00
|Unum Group
|UNM
|$0.79
|Vertex Pharmaceuticals
|VRTX
|$3.56
|Virgin Galactic Holdings
|SPCE
|-$0.32
|Wayfair
|W
|-$1.55
|Wheaton Precious Metals
|WPM
|$0.34
|World Wrestling Entertainment
|WWE
|$0.66
|WW International
|WW
|-$0.29
|Yelp
|YELP
|-$0.10
|Zillow Group
|Z
|$0.24
|Zoetis
|ZTS
|$1.23
FRIDAY
Earnings Spotlight: DraftKings
DraftKings (DKNG, $14.20) stock is down nearly 50% for the year-to-date, but Wall Street’s pros are more bullish than not toward the online sports betting company. Of the 28 analysts following DKNG that are tracked by S&P Global Market Intelligence, 12 have it at Strong Buy, four call it a Buy and 12 believe it’s a Hold.