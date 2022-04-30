Upcoming earnings of the week (May 2-6)

The following is a week-by-week income schedule of the main forthcoming quarterly reports planned to be delivered by public corporations. Nonetheless, we have additionally given extended income reviews to choose organizations.

MONDAY

Noteworthy Earnings Reports

Company Symbol Earnings estimate Acadia Realty Trust AKR $0.05 per share AGNC Investment AGNC $0.64 Amkor Technology AMKR $0.53 Apartment Income REIT AIRC $0.27 Arista Networks ANET $0.81 Avis Budget Group CAR $3.38 Boston Properties BXP $0.63 Cabot CBT $1.41 Chegg CHGG $0.24 Chemours CC $0.91 Clorox CLX $0.93 CVR Energy CVI $0.12 Devon Energy DVN $1.76 Diamondback Energy FANG $4.76 Expedia Group EXPE -$0.48 Fabrinet FN $1.52 Global Payments GPN $2.04 Green Plains GPRE -$0.24 Green Plains Partners GPP $0.48 Intrepid Potash IPI $1.96 Leggett & Platt LEG $0.56 MGM Resorts International MGM -$0.09 Monolithic Power Systems MPWR $2.26 Moody’s MCO $2.93 Mosaic MOS $2.41 Noble NE $0.15 Nutrien NTR $2.92 NXP Semiconductors NXPI $3.19 Omega Healthcare Investors OHI $0.34 ON Semiconductor ON $1.05 Otter Tail OTTR $1.20 Park Hotels & Resorts PK -$0.32 Saia SAIA $2.72 Six Flags Entertainment SIX -$1.02 SolarEdge Technologies SEDG $0.91 Tetra Technologies TTI $0.01 Transocean RIG -$0.24 Williams WMB $0.35

TUESDAY

Earnings Spotlight: Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD, $87.93) has been hit hard with expansive market headwinds in 2022, down over 38% for the year-to-date.

Could a strong income at any point report give the semiconductor stock a shock?

Raymond James investigator Chris Caso as of late updated AMD to Strong Buy from Outperform. He accepts Advanced Micro Devices is appealingly esteemed, staying great underneath its normal forward cost to-profit proportion of 40 over the last three and five years.

Caso concedes a potential PC market log jam and the supportability of income development for as of late procured Xilinx are concerns. Be that as it may, “We have solid certainty in regards to AMD’s situation and offer increases in the datacenter market,” the investigator says, with “tight inventory conditions empowering clients to focus on AMD to guarantee supply.”

Analysts are optimistic heading into AMD’s Q1 2022 report. Consensus estimates are for Advanced Micro Devices to report earnings of 91 cents per share, up 75% year-over-year (YoY), and revenue of $5.5 billion (+60.3% YoY).

Earnings Spotlight: Pfizer

Pfizer (PFE, $49.34) will reveal its first-quarter results in front of Tuesday’s open. Experts are expecting income of $1.48 per share, (+59% YoY). Income is supposed to show up at $24.0 billion (+64.4% YoY).

Money Street believes Pfizer’s COVID-19 regimens that incorporate an antibody co-created with BioNTech (BNTX) and Paxlovid, its oral treatment allowed administrative endorsement last December, will contribute $12.5 billion to its top line, says Wells Fargo investigator Mohit Bansal.

While Bansal anticipates that PFE should fall somewhat shy of this gauge, he expects a strong beat in the organization’s non-COVID business, with disease drugs Ibrance and Inlyta “following in front of agreement.” The investigator has an Overweight rating (likeness Buy) on the Dow Jones stock.

What’s more, Bansal is following some great people’s example. Of the 23 investigators following the stock that are followed by S&P Global Market Intelligence, eight say it’s a Strong Buy, one calls it a Buy and 14 have it at Hold.

WEDNESDAY

Noteworthy Earnings Reports

Company Symbol Earnings estimate Adtran ADTN $0.05 per share Albemarle ALB $1.63 Allegheny Technologies ATI $0.20 Allstate ALL $2.85 Amarin AMRN -$0.02 AmerisourceBergen ABC $2.91 Atmos Energy ATO $2.34 Barrick Gold GOLD $0.24 Bio-Techne TECH $2.00 Booking Holdings BKNG $0.81 BorgWarner BWA $0.87 Brinker International EAT $1.03 CF Industries Holdings CF $4.29 Cheniere Energy LNG $3.33 Civitas Resources CIVI $2.46 Clean Harbors CLH $0.72 Clovis Oncology CLVS -$0.44 CoreCivic CXW $0.20 Corteva CTVA $0.82 CVS Health CVS $2.16 Dine Brands Global DIN $1.45 eBay EBAY $1.03 El Pollo Loco Holdings LOCO $0.12 Emerson Electric EMR $1.18 Energy Transfer ET $0.30 Etsy ETSY $0.57 Fastly FSLY -$0.14 Ferrari RACE $1.37 Fisker FSR -$0.39 Fortinet FTNT $0.80 Fresh Del Monte Produce FDP $0.62 Generac Holdings GNRC $1.92 Gildan Activewear GIL $0.51 Global Blood Therapeutics GBT -$1.31 GoDaddy GDDY $0.42 GXO Logistics GXO $0.52 Host Hotels & Resorts HST $0.02 Hostess Brands TWNK $0.22 Ingersoll Rand IR $0.45 iRobot IRBT -$1.28 Jazz Pharmaceuticals JAZZ $3.85 Johnson Controls International JCI $0.63 LL Flooring Holdings LL $0.14 Lumentum Holdings LITE $1.12 Marathon Oil MRO $0.95 Marriott International MAR $0.91 MetLife MET $1.65 MGIC Investment MTG $0.48 Moderna MRNA $5.74 Murphy Oil MUR $0.61 Neurocrine Biosciences NBIX $0.34 Novo Nordisk NVO $0.84 Nu Skin Enterprises NUS $0.72 Oasis Petroleum OAS $7.04 PDC Energy PDCE $3.04 Physicians Realty Trust DOC $0.07 Pioneer Natural Resources PXD $7.18 Qorvo QRVO $2.93 Qualys QLYS $0.80 Rayonier RYN $0.17 Realty Income O $0.42 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN $9.72 Sinclair Broadcast Group SBGI -$1.02 Sprouts Farmers Market SFM $0.72 Starwood Property Trust STWD $0.53 STORE Capital STOR $0.26 Sturm Ruger RGR $1.94 Sunoco SUN $0.88 SunRun RUN -$0.19 TripAdvisor TRIP -$0.07 Turtle Beach HEAR -$0.53 Twilio TWLO -$0.21 Uber Technologies UBER -$0.27 United Therapeutics UTHR $3.64 Vulcan Materials VMC $0.61 Wingstop WING $0.37 Yum! Brands YUM $1.07

THURSDAY

Noteworthy Earnings Reports

Company Symbol Earnings estimate ACI Worldwide ACIW $0.08 per share Air Lease AL $1.01 Air Products & Chemicals APD $2.35 AMC Networks AMCX $2.64 Anheuser-Busch InBev BUD $0.45 Apollo Global Management APO $1.05 ArcelorMittal MT $3.36 Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings AAWW $2.60 Ball BLL $0.82 Becton Dickinson BDX $2.93 Block SQ $0.22 Cardinal Health CAH $1.53 Chuy’s Holdings CHUY $0.30 Clean Energy Fuels CLNE -$0.01 Cloudflare NET $0.00 ConocoPhillips COP $3.14 Consolidated Edison ED $1.48 Corsair Gaming CRSR $0.29 Crocs CROX $1.52 Datadog DDOG $0.11 DaVita DVA $1.87 Dominion Energy D $1.17 DoorDash DASH -$0.21 Dropbox DBX $0.37 Eagle Bulk Shipping EGLE $4.65 EOG Resources EOG $3.64 Floor & Decor Holdings FND $0.65 Funko FNKO $0.22 Gannett GCI -$0.04 Gogo GOGO $0.12 Gold Fields GFI $0.23 GoPro GPRO $0.06 Hain Celestial Group HAIN $0.45 Hanesbrands HBI $0.29 HubSpot HUBS $0.47 Huntington Ingalls Industries HII $3.22 Illumina ILMN $0.90 Intercontinental Exchange ICE $1.42 Kellogg K $0.93 Kratos Defense & Security Solutions KTOS $0.02 LendingTree TREE -$0.90 Live Nation Entertainment LYV -$0.75 Lucid Group LCID -$0.30 Magellan Midstream Partners MMP $1.04 Main Street Capital MAIN $0.71 Marriott Vacations Worldwide VA $1.60 McKesson MCK $6.03 News Corp NWS $0.15 Nikola NKLA -$0.25 Northern Oil & Gas NOG $1.25 NortonLifeLock NLOK $0.45 Olympic Steel ZEUS $2.14 Papa John’s International PZZA $0.95 Parker Hannifin PH $4.65 Penn National Gaming PENN $0.42 Petroleo Brasileiro PBR $1.12 Potbelly PBPB -$0.19 Puma Biotechnology PBYI -$0.17 Quanta Services PWR $1.25 Republic Services RSG $1.05 Royal Caribbean Group RCL -$4.44 Royalty Pharma RPRX $0.72 SailPoint Technologies Holdings SAIL -$0.11 SeaWorld Entertainment SEAS -$0.14 Shake Shack SHAK -$0.22 Shell SHEL $2.18 Shopify SHOP $0.69 SolarWinds SWI $0.22 Stellantis STLA $0.97 SunPower SPWR $0.02 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers SKT $0.15 Texas Roadhouse TXRH $0.91 Universal Display OLED $1.00 Unum Group UNM $0.79 Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX $3.56 Virgin Galactic Holdings SPCE -$0.32 Wayfair W -$1.55 Wheaton Precious Metals WPM $0.34 World Wrestling Entertainment WWE $0.66 WW International WW -$0.29 Yelp YELP -$0.10 Zillow Group Z $0.24 Zoetis ZTS $1.23

FRIDAY

Earnings Spotlight: DraftKings

DraftKings (DKNG, $14.20) stock is down nearly 50% for the year-to-date, but Wall Street’s pros are more bullish than not toward the online sports betting company. Of the 28 analysts following DKNG that are tracked by S&P Global Market Intelligence, 12 have it at Strong Buy, four call it a Buy and 12 believe it’s a Hold.