Urban Company, the biggest home services platform in India, is getting ready to make its public market debut, but with a twist. In light of the current unstable market, the business has drastically reduced its initial goals to INR 528 crore (about $60.6 million) from its initial goal of a huge INR 3,000 crore IPO. However, the action shows a strategic push by the business as it seeks to develop and diversify, even venturing into the rapidly expanding field of fast commerce.

A Sharp Cut in IPO Ambitions

Urban Company’s board has officially approved the plan to raise INR 528 crore via a fresh issue of equity shares with a face value of INR 1. This fresh capital infusion will pave the way for the company to list on one or more Indian stock exchanges, offering liquidity to investors and greater brand visibility.

Initially backed by marquee investors like Accel, Wellington Management, Prosus, and Dragoneer, the company had intended to file for a much larger IPO. But the decision to scale down — by over 80% — is reportedly due to unstable global market conditions, including repercussions of the US trade war and fears of an economic slowdown.

Despite this, Urban Company remains committed to its listing journey and has already onboarded Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, and Kotak Mahindra Capital as lead managers for the IPO. The draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) is expected to be filed with SEBI in the coming weeks.

Entering Quick Commerce: The Birth of Insta Maids

In a surprising yet bold move, Urban Company has stepped into the burgeoning quick commerce industry — a space that has seen explosive growth, thanks to players like Zepto, Blinkit, and Swiggy Instamart.

Their entry comes with the launch of Insta Maids, a 15-minute maid booking service. Think of it as Zomato for home help — customers can book hourly maids on-demand for tasks such as:

Cooking preparation

Brooming and mopping

Utensil washing

This pivot shows Urban Company’s ambition to not just dominate planned home services but to cater to impulsive, instant needs, which is where Indian consumer behavior is shifting. The company hopes to tap into this convenience-driven culture while creating more flexible gig opportunities for women workers.

Company Snapshot: From Start-Up to Scale-Up

Founded in 2014, Urban Company has come a long way. Here’s a quick snapshot of its journey:

Funding Raised: $376 million across 12 funding rounds

Valuation: Last pegged at $2.5 billion (2021)

Major Investors: Accel, Wellington Management, Prosus, Dragoneer

Cities Served: Over 30 Indian cities + international markets like Singapore and Saudi Arabia

Monthly Orders: 2.2 million

Average Order Value: INR 1,290

FY24 Milestone: Delivered 23 million services through 57,000 partners

Urban Company connects gig workers with customers for services like beauty, cleaning, repairs, and appliance maintenance. Its tech-enabled approach and standardized offerings have helped it stand out in a fragmented market.

IPO Timing: Right Move or Risky Bet?

Urban Company isn’t alone in its public market ambitions. In 2024 alone, 13 Indian startups went public, and over 25 are lined up for 2025. Yet, with global headwinds affecting investor sentiment, many may delay or resize their offerings — just like Urban Company did.

That said, the company’s stable fundamentals, high brand recall, and tech-backed operations may help it attract interest from retail and institutional investors looking for long-term growth stories.

Final Word

Urban Company’s IPO marks a critical turning point. Even though the size is smaller than expected, it reflects a strategic, measured approach — balancing growth ambitions with market realities. With fresh capital, a new quick commerce play, and a solid base of customers and gig workers, Urban Company is signaling that it’s not just here to stay — it’s here to scale smarter.