UrbanClap rebrands itself as Urban Company

UrbanClap, which has now expanded to Singapore, Australia, and UAE, today revealed that it had renamed itself as an Urban Company.
The new umbrella brand captures the company’s ambition to be a horizontal gig marketplace with a global footprint across categories such as home repairs, beauty, wellness, and maintenance.
Urban Company co-founder Abhiraj Bhal said it is important to have a brand that is globally acceptable. “From the neighborhoods of Darling Harbour in Sydney to the condominiums of Gurgaon, Urban Company is a simple name with universal appeal. What remains unchanged is our commitment to offering reliable and affordable services at home,” Bhal said in a statement. This is enabled by working closely with our service partners, helping them with up-skilling, financing, insurance, product procurement, etc., transforming them into micro-service entrepreneurs, he said.
UrbanCompany, which was launched in Delhi in the year 2014 with a handful of service professionals as UrbanClap, now claims to be the India and UAE largest home service company.
In the last five years, it has expanded to three countries – Singapore, Australia, and UAE from India.