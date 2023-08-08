US Federal Governor hints at more interest rate hikes

Governor of the United States Federal Reserve Michelle Bowman stated on Saturday at a Kansas Bankers Association event in Colorado that the US central bank may need to conduct more interest rate hikes to fully restore price stability in the domestic markets of the USA. Federal policymakers hiked the federal funds rate from 5.25% to 5.5% in July, which was the most in 22 years. Bowman also reaffirmed her support for the rate raise decision taken at the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) conference last month. “Additional rate increases will likely be needed to get inflation on a path down to the FOMC’s 2% target.” Bowman says.

Fed’s Observation

After the Federal Reserve issued its latest rate rise decision on July 26, the Chairman of the United States Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, stated that current economic conditions imply that monetary policy would, in all probability, require to be tighter for the long run – and more interest rate hikes would be the natural outcome thereof, “I would say that what our eyes are telling us is that policy has not been restrictive enough for long enough to have its full desired effects.”

Bowman, on Saturday at the Kansas Bankers Association’s 2023 CEO and Senior Management Summit and Annual Meeting in Colorado Springs, Colorado, displayed explicit support for the policy in her comment, “Given the strong economic data and still elevated inflation, I supported the FOMC’s decision in July to further increase the target range for the federal funds rate.”

“I will also be watching for signs of a slowing in consumer spending and signs that labor market conditions are loosening,” the Federal governor added, stressing that policymakers would be analyzing inbound data and would be prepared to hike interest rates if inflation growth pauses. Bowman further elaborated by stating that while the latest lower inflation reading was positive, she will, however, continue to be looking for better, reliable evidence that the inflation is on an important trajectory down towards “our 2% goal as I consider further rate increases and how long the federal funds rate needs to remain at a restrictive level.”

Jeremy Powell, in this context, had also emphasized, “We (Federal Reserve policymakers) intend to keep policy restrictive until we are confident inflation is coming down sustainably to our 2% target, and we are prepared to further tighten if that is appropriate.”

Probable Effects – Conclusion

The Federal Reserve’s dramatic interest rate raises; which have increased the cost of mortgages, auto loans, credit cards, and corporate borrowing; were designed to restrain spending and combat the worst spell of inflation in four decades. The Fed’s rate rises have corresponded with a gradual decline in consumer inflation, from 9.1% in June to 4% in May.

Mortgage rates have risen, while typical credit card rates have reached 20%, setting a new record – all being an axiomatic result of more interest rate hikes. However, discounting volatile food and energy prices, supposedly core inflation remains persistently high. Core inflation in May was 5.3% compared to the previous year, significantly beyond the Fed’s 2% objective. Bowman highlighted modest success on inflation, which fell to a 3% annual rate in June, compared to 9% in the middle of last year, according to the frequently cited consumer price index.

Following the immediate previous interest rate hike, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that another increase in September was possible but that colder data may allow for a delay. Michelle Bowman explained the monetary policy’s need, “It is important to reiterate that monetary policy is not on a preset course. My colleagues and I will make our decisions based on the incoming data and its implications for the economic outlook.”

