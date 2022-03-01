US Inflation numbers are worse than expected says Goldman Sachs

Inflation is one of the significant problems that US citizens are facing right now. While the authorities suggest that the numbers are well in control, it doesn’t really seem to be the case. Goldman Sachs analysts predict that the US Inflation numbers are worse than expected and will likely to be continuing in the same way. Plus, the current war could fuel the fire, and the inflation numbers might even go out of control.

Goldman Sachs on inflation

Inflation could have a lot of impact on the US economy even in 2o22 and ahead. The authorities are hardly tackling the situation, and it’s difficult to say whether the numbers are going to improve in the future. Goldman Sachs analyst reports show that inflation has climbed fastest this time in the last 40 years based on the consumer price index.

It’s not just that the inflation rates might not stay as it is due to the war situation. If things get worse, it is bound to affect the economy due to supply chain problems and energy shortages. And in the current scenario, people can expect that inflation rates will be on the rise, resulting in a median wage increase.

Storm coming?

There have been many economists and analysts predicting the problems that could arise with inflation in the coming times. Interestingly an AIC professor says that the current situation could result in the perfect storm brewing. A lot will depend on the feds and what they decide to do to tackle the situation.

He further talked about the instability caused due to the war and the market volatility that has been haunting investors. There are a lot of issues going on, and this is also contributing to the inflation rates. The Feds might increase the interest rates soon, but until they actually take a step, it’s difficult to ascertain what will become of the current mess. Peter Schiff, an economist, said that the Russian invasion of Ukraine could be an excuse for the feds to keep the interest rates low.

