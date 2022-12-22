US Lawmakers say self-custody of crypto assets is the antidote to fraud

According to the reports, US Congressman Warren Davidson released a statement saying the self-custody of crypto assets is the antidote to crypto exchange FTX’s fraud. He is pushing for a bill called “Keep Your Coins Act”, which mainly focuses on protecting self-custody from misguided attempts to restrict it.

Warren pushes for self-custody

US lawmaker and Congressman Warren Davidson have touted the importance of crypto self-custody following the collapse of the popular crypto exchange FTX. Last Wednesday, he tweeted that self-custody is the antidote to the FTX’s fraud and that his “Keep Your Coins Act” bill can protect users from the misguided attempts to restrict it. He added that anyone attacking the self custody is like telling you they oppose individual freedom.

Responding to a question on Twitter asked by one of his followers about why new laws are required if people can already self-custody today, he replied that the current and previous treasury secretaries have discussed banning self-hosted wallets(self custody). He added that Senator Warren and many other Congress members had proposed this plan, and we need to protect it positively to defend freedom like the Bill of Rights.

About the “Keep Your Coins Act” bill

The US congressman from Ohio announced his “Keep Your Coins Act ” bill in February this year. Noting that his bill seeks to preserve Americans’ right to privacy in transactions with their cryptos, the lawmaker mentioned that this legalisation would not allow federal organisations from promulgating a rule that would impair a person’s ability to act as self custody.

Last week, one of the most popular Congress members, Senator Elizabeth Warren, disclosed a bill titled “Digital Asset Anti-Money Laundering Act”. According to famous crypto advocates, this act will directly attack the personal freedom and privacy of crypto holders, users, and developers.

Davidson also said that he believed the former FTX CEO SBF was arrested before the House And Senate hearings took place because the US SEC and other regulators did not want to allow congress to ask SBF about their failed oversight.

Recently, a lawmaker, Sherrod Brown, the chairman of the Senate Banking, suggested that crypto could get banned. However, he afterwards acknowledged that banning crypto is nearly impossible because it will go offshore and who knows how it will work.

