The Trump administration has stepped up the drive to reduce China’s access to advanced artificial intelligence technology, with actions targeting Chinese AI firm DeepSeek and blocking Nvidia from selling advanced chips to Chinese firms.

Hangzhou AI firm DeepSeek, founded just last year, has generated a lot of buzz after launching its DeepSeek-R1 model and chatbot. The firm claims its AI models are on par with OpenAI’s GPT-4 but at much lower computation and cost, sending shockwaves in the AI industry and even affecting Nvidia’s share price.

In response to DeepSeek’s success, the Trump administration now requires Nvidia to obtain special licenses before it can sell its H20 chips to China. The H20 chip was designed to comply with previous export controls while still providing enhanced capabilities to the Chinese market. The new controls could cost Nvidia as much as $5.5 billion in lost business, the company estimates.

National Security Concerns Drive Potential U.S. Restrictions on DeepSeek AI

National security concerns are what drive the moves. U.S. authorities have been informed about DeepSeek’s connections to the Chinese military agencies, and there have been claims that a number of researchers affiliated with the firm have connections to the People’s Liberation Army and defense research establishments that are engaged in the production of nuclear weapons. Exiger, a data analytics firm, compiled evidence that a number of DeepSeek researchers have connections to institutions the U.S. has sanctioned for assisting China’s military.

“This is a failure of national security,” stated Representative John Moolenaar, chairman of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party. The committee launched a formal inquiry into the Nvidia sales patterns in Asia to see whether its chips were being exported to DeepSeek in contravention of existing export controls.

The government is considering even stricter sanctions that would completely bar DeepSeek from using U.S. technology and even bar Americans from using DeepSeek’s AI services, even banning them.

These measures follow earlier restrictions imposed since 2022, when the U.S. banned sales of Nvidia’s top-of-the-line chips to China out of fear that they would increase China’s military capabilities and challenge American technological dominance. The new administration is now ratcheting up these measures, reviewing regulations to require more government oversight of AI chip sales and end users.

Nvidia, AI, and the Escalating US-China Tech War

Nvidia answered the event by saying that it adheres to U.S. export controls strictly and that its sales reporting indicates where it is selling, not where it is being purchased. The CEO of the company, Jensen Huang, recently visited Beijing to meet with Chinese leaders, emphasizing Nvidia’s central role in the world’s AI ecosystem.

Technology firms have complained that too strict export controls would damage sales and reduce U.S. influence in global technology markets. Congressional leaders, however, reiterate national security as their top priority. Nvidia acknowledges the economic burden of such controls but alludes to its compliance with government guidelines “to the letter” and its help in American technological supremacy.

The case illustrates the increasingly sophisticated interplay between the evolution of technology, national security, and global competition. As the fast-evolving nature of AI capabilities continues, governments are finding it difficult to balance commercial and security interests, especially when technologies possess latent dual-use in civilian and military applications.

The DeepSeek repression and Nvidia limitation are a dramatic escalation of the US-China technology rivalry. As AI becomes increasingly pivotal in the battle for economic and military dominance, the US government appears determined to maintain China at arm’s length through access to US technological developments.

As this policy evolves, technology companies, investors, and industry experts will be watching closely how these limitations reshape the landscape of AI and how China might retaliate with countermeasures to keep advancing its technology despite limited access to American hardware and know-how.