U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele to the White House on April 14 for a meeting that drew attention not only for its political implications but also for the warm public interaction between the two leaders. The meeting, held in the Oval Office, was marked by shared laughter and praise. Both leaders appeared at ease, often exchanging jokes and speaking highly of one another. This visit comes at a time when Washington is tightening its immigration enforcement and trade policies while also strengthening diplomatic ties in Latin America.

One of the central topics discussed was the growing cooperation between the United States and El Salvador on immigration and security. President Trump thanked Bukele for his support in accepting Venezuelan immigrants deported from the U.S., many of whom are being sent to the Cecot mega-prison in El Salvador. Trump said Bukele is “really helping out,” and in return, Bukele stated that his government is “eager to help.” Trump also mentioned he was considering the possibility of sending certain U.S. citizens to the same prison facility, though he acknowledged that legal review would be needed before such a step could be taken.

During the press session, the two leaders were questioned about Kilmar Ábrego García, a Maryland resident who was recently deported to El Salvador due to what officials described as an “administrative error.” Attorney General Pam Bondi told reporters that the matter was now in El Salvador’s hands. When asked about it, Bukele made it clear that he does not have the authority to reverse the deportation and that García would not be returned to the U.S.

Aside from immigration issues, Trump and Bukele also touched on a wide range of other topics. These included discussions on the inclusion of transgender athletes in sports, issues related to diversity programs, the role of women, and ongoing international conflicts including the tensions between Russia and Ukraine and Iran’s trade relations. After addressing the press, the two presidents shared a private lunch. As Bukele exited the White House, he offered a quick thumbs-up to reporters, signaling a positive end to the visit.

The meeting also brought attention to the shared interest of both leaders in cryptocurrency. President Trump and President Bukele are both known supporters of Bitcoin. Trump signed an executive order in March to create a strategic Bitcoin reserve, while Bukele famously declared Bitcoin legal tender in El Salvador in 2021. Although El Salvador later reversed the decision in December 2024 to secure a loan from the International Monetary Fund, both leaders continue to express public support for digital currencies.

Trade also played a key part in the day’s discussions. President Trump, who recently declared April 2 as “Liberation Day,” a reference to the imposition of new tariffs on 180 countries, reaffirmed his strong stance on tariffs. He again described “tariff” as his favorite word, second only to words like “God,” “family,” and “love.” His administration’s tariffs on Chinese imports have now reached 145 percent, with China retaliating by increasing its own tariffs on U.S. goods to 125 percent. Trump has temporarily paused tariffs on certain ally countries, but China has remained an exception.

Despite the firm rhetoric on trade, the financial markets showed signs of pressure. The Dow Jones, Nasdaq, and S&P 500 all recorded drops since the start of the month. The crypto market also saw a minor decline. The total market cap dropped from $2.8 trillion to $2.7 trillion in just under two weeks, with Bitcoin falling 4 percent in the same period. At press time, Bitcoin was trading at $84,427.51, based on the Kraken price feed.