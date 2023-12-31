In the 2024 Challengers season, Velocity Gaming (VCL Oceania) is getting ready to make a grand comeback to the competitive Valorant scene. This statement follows a brief period of uncertainty in 2023 with the declaration of an indefinite suspension from the esports industry by Manoj Kashyap, also known as VLT Sentinel, the owner of Velocity Gaming. For VLT Sentinel, this season proved difficult as they battled to keep their lineups in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) and Valorant consistent. Eventually, the company withdrew from the esports industry due to its inability to maintain its competitive advantage.

Velocity Gaming is set to return to the fight, concentrating on Riot’s tactical shooter’s competitive side, according to dependable sources and their most recent video release. Ready to play in the much-awaited VCL season of 2024 is the team.

Velocity Gaming New Lineup

There are a lot of speculations around Velocity Gaming’s redesigned lineup and their impending comeback. The squad will mostly consist of Australian players, as reported by spike.gg. This decision indicates their desire to leave their imprint in the extremely competitive Oceania area. Key players from its 2023 lineup were anticipated to stay with the squad, and the majority of players were expected to join from the Australian league BONKERS.

The Australian team’s current roster has a mix of ability and experience, including several familiar players from the 2023 lineup:

rDeeW (Riley Wilkinson) – Australia

LEW (Luis H) – United Kingdom

dragon (Nicholas Aleksandrovsky) – Australia

WAT (Lewis Watson) – Australia

It is expected that Velocity Gaming will reach new heights in the 2024 Valorous Challenger Leagues because of the synergy between these players, who combined provide a lot of skill to the squad. VLT Gaming’s new lineup is anticipated to be revealed shortly. By earning a spot in VCT 2023 Ascension: Pacific, BONKERS the top team in the Oceania region made a lasting impression.

Fans are excited about Velocity Gaming’s comeback to the competitive scene and the possibility of them usurping their position as Oceania’s top esports team when they merge with this illustrious company. The 2024 season is expected to be a significant turning point in Velocity’s history, bringing back a powerful force in the competitive Valorant scene.

Velocity Gaming had a tough 2023

Velocity Gaming (VLT) lost the Valorous Challengers 2023: South Asia Split 2 match, which was a sad result. The team’s performance was met with dismay by the fans. Manoj “Sentinel” Kasyup, the creator of Velocity Gaming, acknowledged the circumstance and thanked Twitter for the amazing experience over the last three years.

Sentinel also dispelled speculation that VLT could cease operations. According to him, Velocity Gaming has amassed a sizable fan following by making a variety of investments in content creators, Valorant, and New State Mobile. The organization is in a good position to continue operating given these circumstances. He did, however, mention that one practical way to guarantee the organization’s existence this year would be to undertake downsizing.