Vaneck believes Solana can grow 10000%: Growth with 100 Million Users

In the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology, Solana, a relatively young but highly promising blockchain platform, has caught the attention of institutional investors like VanEck. With bold predictions, Vaneck believes Solana can grow a 10000% increase in value if it manages to onboard 100 million users. This assertion, while ambitious, underscores the growing enthusiasm surrounding Solana and its potential to reshape the crypto landscape.

Crypto Enthusiasm Surges as Solana’s SOL Token Sees Meteoric Rise and Bold Predictions for 2030

According to a recently released research report, VanEck, an asset management firm, envisions the possibility of Solana achieving a staggering 10,000% growth in value by the year 2030, provided it manages to attract a user base of 100 million.

Perhaps the most remarkable insight from this report is the suggestion that the price of SOL, Solana’s native cryptocurrency, could experience a remarkable surge of 10,600% by the year 2030. This surge could potentially propel its value to an impressive $3,211.28 per token. To provide context, the report also sets a 2030 target price for Ethereum (ETH) at $11,800.

The cryptocurrency market is abuzz with enthusiasm as Solana’s native SOL token has recently surged beyond the $32 mark, captivating the attention of both investors and industry experts alike.

Crypto News and Solana’s Spectacular Growth

Bitget’s Halloween Prize Pool offers a chance to win $40,000 in USDT. In recent news, Sam Bankman-Fried testified in the presence of a jury for the second day. Despite Bitcoin’s price surge, it doesn’t align with on-chain activity. There was a dismissal of the jury during SBF’s initial testimony. An op-ed explores the possibility of a spot ETF leading to ‘paper’ Bitcoin dominating the market. Lawmakers are calling for a DOJ investigation into Binance and Tether on suspicions of aiding illicit finance.

In another report, VanEck predicts that Solana could achieve a remarkable 10,000% growth in value by 2030 if it attracts 100 million users. Their research suggests that SOL might reach $3,211.28 per token by 2030, while Ethereum’s target price for the same year is $11,800. Solana’s native SOL token has recently risen above $32, generating significant interest in the cryptocurrency market.

Vaneck believes Solana can grow 10000% report outlines various valuation scenarios for SOL in 2030, with price projections ranging from $9.81 on the bearish side to the bullish $3,211.28. The report envisions a scenario where Solana becomes the first blockchain to onboard over 100 million users, potentially generating $8 billion in revenues by 2030, despite competing with Ethereum and differing community philosophies. SOL currently holds a position among the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization and has shown substantial growth in 2023, with approximately $378 million in total value locked in the Solana ecosystem.

Solana’s Emphasis on User-Friendly Blockchain Development and High Data Throughput

In the realm of blockchain development, Solana places a strong emphasis on usability, recognizing it as a key determinant of a blockchain’s success in hosting the next ‘killer app.’ While most blockchain user bases remain relatively modest compared to mainstream platforms like Facebook and PayPal, Solana seeks to bridge this gap by offering a more efficient and user-friendly experience.

To achieve this objective, Solana has directed its efforts toward enhancing data throughput capacity, surpassing all existing blockchains and promising even more significant improvements in the near future.

The report underscores that Solana’s impressive data throughput capabilities translate into rapid transaction processing, outperforming Ethereum in terms of speed. While Ethereum processes transactions at distinct intervals, Solana initiates transaction processing instantly, resulting in turnaround times of approximately 2 seconds. This exceptional speed and efficiency play a crucial role in attracting users to the platform.

Additionally, the report highlights the fundamental differences between Solana’s philosophy, founded by Qualcomm engineers, which centers on making blockspace cost-effective and user-friendly, with a vision of promoting technological progress. In contrast, Ethereum has shifted its focus from offering inexpensive blockspace daily to securing consumer-facing blockchains with more costly blockspace.

Challenges on Solana’s Path to Technological Excellence

While Solana’s innovative approach has driven remarkable technological advancements, it hasn’t been devoid of challenges. The report highlights that while Solana generates revenue from transaction fees, it also faces significant expenses in securing its blockchain through SOL inflation payments to validators.

In the short term, Solana’s profitability may not be a pressing concern, but the enduring challenge lies in ensuring organic SOL demand sufficient to cover security costs. Furthermore, Solana’s pricing model, contingent on resource pricing and congestion, could become problematic as more blockchains vie for specific use cases. The report suggests that if SOL prices weaken, Solana’s ability to sustain its current state may hinge on the continuous influx of speculative capital.

Also Read: SEC wants $770 million from Ripple lawyer: Dispute Shakes Cryptocurrency World.