Venezuela’s President announces inevitable shift from US Dollar

In a move aimed at asserting economic sovereignty, Venezuela’s President announced a decisive shift away from the US dollar as the country’s primary currency. This move comes as part of a broader de-dollarization push, signaling a significant departure from traditional financial norms and a renewed focus on diversification. Maduro highlighted that this decision reflects Venezuela’s commitment to a free economy, one in which currencies are not wielded as tools to punish nations and impose sanctions.

Venezuela initiating transition away from USD in Trade

During his weekly program “Con Maduro +” earlier this week, Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro announced the country’s intention to move away from utilizing the U.S. dollar in trade. In a translated statement, he commended Zimbabwe for its pioneering efforts in issuing a gold-backed digital currency, stating:

“ Many alternative initiatives to the dollar are emerging in the world. We could say that we are beginning to experience a sustained accelerated process of de-dollarization of the commercial world — of world trade. “

Furthermore, he expressed the importance of Venezuela exploring similar initiatives and studying their potential benefits, highlighting the global inevitability of the de-dollarization process.

The vision of a multipolar currency landscape

Expanding on his vision, the Venezuelan president, who has previously advocated for a single currency in Latin America, described how as the world progresses “towards equilibrium,” becoming increasingly multipolar and pluricentric, a diverse range of currencies will emerge for trade and financial operations. He envisioned the emergence of a currency basket that would serve these purposes.

Denouncing the politicized utilization of the U.S. dollar as the global reserve currency and its accompanying financial system, the Venezuelan president specifically called out countries such as China, Russia, India, Iran, Turkey, Venezuela, and Cuba for being subjected to sanctions. Maduro expressed his opinion, stating:

“The world comes to a point where it gets tired, and also new economic powers are emerging … There could be a basket of currencies. “

Examples of De-Dollarization Efforts

Drawing attention to Zimbabwe’s gold-backed digital currency initiative, Maduro underscored its significance as a positive stride towards achieving “necessary and equitable” de-dollarization objectives. He further acknowledged the de-dollarization endeavours within the BRICS economic bloc, specifically mentioning the New Development Bank (NDB) established by the group. The BRICS nations, encompassing Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, are actively engaged in developing a common currency that aims to diminish their dependence on the U.S. dollar.

Anticipating the upcoming leaders’ summit in August, where the BRICS leaders are set to deliberate on a proposal for a common currency, Maduro emphasized the indispensability of a new world emerging if such a BRICS currency materializes. He underscored the importance of Venezuela positioning itself strategically for this evolving global landscape, affirming:

“This is the path of Venezuela and the path of a free economy where currencies are not used to punish countries and impose sanctions. “

Embracing the dawn of a new world

On Wednesday, the official Twitter account of President Maduro shared the following statement: “The de-dollarization of global trade is an unavoidable reality that we are currently witnessing. The era of unjust sanctions and economic manipulations that harm the people is coming to an end. Today marks the birth of a new world, where freedom, justice, and respect prevail!”

Expanding beyond the BRICS nations, an increasing number of countries are advocating for the use of their respective local currencies instead of the USD. Notably, ten Southeast Asian countries belonging to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have recently reached an agreement to promote the utilization of local currencies in economic and financial transactions.

Venezuela’s President Maduro’s declaration of a shift away from the US dollar as part of the de-dollarization push reflects a growing global trend. As countries like Zimbabwe and the BRICS nations pursue alternative currencies, the landscape of international trade and financial systems appears poised for transformative changes.

Concerns have been raised by various individuals, including a former White House economist, who cautions that the establishment of a prosperous BRICS currency could undermine the dominant position of the U.S. dollar.

