Are you an Apple fan who is looking forward to the arrival of a new smartphone to kick off the new year? The wait is finally over! Vijay Sales has just launched its much-anticipated Apple Days Sale, welcoming in 2024 with a slew of incredible prices and discounts on a broad range of Apple items.

This sale, which begins on December 31, 2023 and runs until January 7, 2024, promises not just discounts but a symphony of savings that tech fans will not want to miss.

Vijay Sales’ Apple Days Discounts: A Symphony of Savings

The flagship iPhone 15 series, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and other sought-after goods are clearly in the limelight during this sale. Vijay Sales sweetens the pot by giving a 5,000 immediate discount on HDFC Bank cards, making that desired Apple device even more accessible. But hold on, there’s more! Those who enjoy the tactile pleasure of in-person shopping can find an exchange bonus of up to 10,000 at Vijay Sales stores during this sale frenzy.

1. Apple iPhone 15: From ₹79,990 to ₹66,990

The iPhone 15, which was presented in a brilliant display at the Wonderlust event, is now available at an incredible price. It was originally priced at 79,990, but is now available for 70,990. With the HDFC Bank Card discount, you can get this premium smartphone for a total of 66,990.

The iPhone 15, which will be released on September 12, 2023, features a stunning 6.10-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1179×2556 pixels. It offers a strong and complex shooting experience because to its hexa-core Apple A16 Bionic CPU and 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel dual-camera system. The iPhone 15 is a technical wonder that runs iOS 17 and has storage options of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

Also Read: Apple Vision Pro Mixed Reality Headset to hit Apple Store in Mid January

2. Apple iPhone 13: A Steal at ₹50,820

The iPhone 13, now in its 2021 grandeur, continues its dominance among Indian customers. A 1,000 HDFC Bank discount lowers the effective price down to an appealing 50,820 on Vijay Sales’ website.

The iPhone 13 offers a dazzling 6.1-inch OLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, which is a little improvement over its predecessor. Its A15 Bionic SoC provides great performance for gaming and demanding programs.

The iPhone 13 is a photographic powerhouse, with diverse cameras and creative features like Cinematic Mode and Photographic Styles. This smartphone is an excellent pick for tech buffs, with storage options of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

Also Read: Flipkart Deal Alert – Apple iPhone 14 Hits its All tine Low PRICE!

Conclusion

As the last notes of Vijay Sales’ Apple Days Sale reverberate, it’s a symphony of discounts that any gadget aficionado can appreciate. A crescendo of discounts and bonuses is accompanying the emphasis on the top iPhone 15 series, MacBooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Vijay Sales’ Apple Days come with tantalizing offers, whether you’re eyeing the newest iPhone or seeking productivity with a MacBook.

The stage is set for a tech festival with an immediate 5,000 HDFC Bank Card discount and an exchange incentive of up to 10,000 at physical locations. The iPhone 15 takes center stage with its stunning display and impressive capabilities, but the iPhone 13 steals the show with its enticing deal of $50,820.

As the curtain lowers on this sale, it leaves a symphony of happy consumers, each with a cutting-edge piece of technology at an amazing price.

The Apple Days Sale from Vijay Sales is more than simply a sale; it’s an overture of discounts, a crescendo of deals, and a grand conclusion for gadget fans. Take advantage of the opportunity, enjoy the savings, and listen to the echoes of this technological symphony in your hands. The tech dreams continue until the next sale, sponsored by Vijay Sales’ Apple Days!