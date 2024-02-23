The final roster for WWE 2K24 has been announced by 2K Sports, and it looks fantastic. There are over 204 superstars who may be played, including eight managers and seven Legends who are no longer on the main rosters. However, two prominent players are missing from the playable roster: former WWE CEO and chairman Vince McMahon, as well as three-time WWE Universal Champion and seven-time WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

The Forty Years of Wrestlemania edition of the game had previously had Lesnar’s image removed off the cover. Multiple WWE icons from throughout the company’s history are featured on that rendition of the cover.

The possible reason for removing Lesner

The dismissal of McMahon and Lesnar is not shocking at all. Lesnar was previously taken off of the WWE Supercard mobile game by 2K due to his association with claims of sexual misconduct against Vince McMahon. The information was made public following the filing of a lawsuit by a former WWE employee who charged McMahon with sexual assault and sex trafficking, among other offenses. Lesnar was named in the report as well. Lesnar was allegedly taken out of the men’s Royal Rumble in January following these accusations, and he hasn’t been seen on WWE television since the lawsuit was filed.

Although McMahon and Lesnar aren’t playable in WWE 2K24, they aren’t completely removed from the game. The Showcase of the Immortals, which enables users to reenact 21 of the most important matches in Wrestlemania history, is a key feature in WWE 2K24. It would have made sense that Lesnar would be involved in at least one of those matches given his participation in the Forty Years of Wrestlemania edition. At Wrestlemania 30, he notably put a stop to the Undertaker’s illustrious winning run. It’s unclear if Lesnar will be available in the final game or if any Showcase of the Immortals matchups with him have been cut out. On March 8, WWE 2K24 will be available on PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Release date and other details about the game

The most recent entry in the venerable WWE professional wrestling video game franchise, created by 2K and Visual Concepts, is WWE 2K24. It is the follow-up to WWE 2K23. Along with many other series firsts, WWE 2K24 includes a “2K Showcase of the Immortals” honoring 40 years of WrestleMania, two unique MyRISE experiences, new bout types including Ambulance and Special Guest Referee, and much more.

On March 8, 2024, the Cross-Gen Digital Edition and Standard Edition of WWE 2K24 will be available on PC via Steam, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. Three days before the Standard version of WWE 2K24, on March 5, 2024, the Deluxe version and “Forty Years of WrestleMania” Edition will be accessible. Three legendary WWE Superstars are featured on the cover of WWE 2K24: Cody Rhodes is featured on the Standard Edition, while Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair are featured on the Deluxe Edition. A montage of legendary Superstars from WrestleMania’s past is another element of the Forty Years of WrestleMania.