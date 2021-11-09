Virgin Galactic Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Virgin galactic Holdings, Inc reported its third-quarter financial results ended on September 30, 2021. It was the company’s second straight quarter of revenue following four consecutive quarters in which it posted no revenue.

These earning reports beat analyst’s expectations as the company’s loss per share is narrower. Virgin Galactic’s shares were up more than 2% in after-market trading.

Earnings Highlights

Virgin galactic reported revenue of $2.5 million compared to Zero revenue in last prior quarter. The operating loss is $83 million, which was $77 million in last prior quarter.

The net loss is dive by around 50 per cent from $92 million to $48 million in the quarter ended on September 30, 2021.

FactSet analysts expected a loss of 28 cents per share, vs. a loss of 34 cents in the year-prior period, on revenue of $1.4 million. As reported the loss per share is 19 cents per share. compared in the last prior quarter which was in loss of 41 cents per share.

The cash and cash equivalents are soared to $702 million from $665 million in last prior quarter. Cash position remains strong at approximately $1.0 billion, which includes cash and cash equivalents of $721 million and marketable securities of $286 million as of September 30, 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $(68) million, compared to $(66) million in the third quarter of 2020.

About the Company

Virgin Galactic Holdings is a British multinational conglomerate founded in 1970. It was founded by Richard Branson and Nik powell.

It is consists of many businesses like banking, commercial aviation, commercial spaceflight or aerospace, and space travel companies. They developed a spaceflight system designed to connect the world to the wonder and awe created by space travel and to offer customers a transformative experience.

Virgin Galactic announced on Sept. 29 that it is cleared to fly FAA-licensed spaceflights following the conclusion of an FAA inquiry that focused on air traffic control clearance and real-time mission notification related to the Unity 22 flight in July.

The company has sold 700 tickets to the “Spacefarer community” who reserved space to be the first to buy tickets. Approximately, 100 people have put down $150,000 in deposits since ticket sales were reopened at $450,000 per seat. The ticket price “has been well received,” according to Virgin.

“Demand for space travel is strong, and we’ve been selling seats ahead of the pace we had planned,” CEO Michael Colglazier said in the release.