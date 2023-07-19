Vitalik Buterin Plans to Make Crypto Wallets as Simple as Email

Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, has unveiled a visionary plan to revolutionize the way users interact with crypto wallets with plans to make it as simple as email. Buterin’s ambitious goal is to make crypto wallets as simple and user-friendly as email, ensuring widespread adoption and accessibility for individuals around the globe. This move has the potential to bridge the gap between mainstream users and the decentralized world of blockchain technology. According to Vitalik Buterin, “a pretty big deal” is the potential of account abstraction, enabling the storage of seed phrases in smart contracts.

Vitalik Buterin Applauds Modern Account Abstraction at ETHCC, Simplifying Crypto Wallets

During the Ethereum Community Conference (ETHCC) in Paris, Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of Ethereum, praised modern account abstraction as “really elegant.” Notably, this approach stands out because it doesn’t require alterations to the underlying protocol, unlike previous upgrades. The concept of account abstraction has been in development since 2015, even preceding the launch of Ethereum.

The primary objective is to transition from Externally Owned Wallets (EOAs) to smart contract-based wallets. Successful implementation of this idea of plans to make crypto wallets as simple as email would render managing a crypto wallet as effortless as managing an email account. This could potentially allow users to recover their seed phrase, which serves as the private key for signing transactions, with the same level of ease as resetting the password for an email account.

EIP-4337: Transforming Ethereum with Account Abstraction and Programmable Smart Contracts

The most recent iteration, EIP-4337 (Ethereum Improvement Proposal 4337), called Account Abstraction Using Alt Mempool, presents a significant advancement for Ethereum (ETH). This upgrade, with plans to make Crypto Wallets as simple as email, aims to enable users to establish non-custodial wallets as programmable smart contracts, granting access to a range of beneficial features. These include simplified wallet recovery, signless transactions leading to reduced transaction fees, and the introduction of team wallets, also known as multi-signature wallets.

Vitalik Buterin believes that this upgrade has the potential to become a significant catalyst for global Web3 adoption. He emphasized a key blockchain property they seek to achieve, which is providing users with tokens before registering on the platform. In other words, users would receive tokens like stablecoins in their smart contract wallets and be able to pay gas fees directly without the need to convert or hold ETH.

To facilitate the broadcasting of such wallets and transactions, the latest account abstraction upgrade introduces the concept of “paymasters.” These paymasters empower users to cover gas fees using the specific token involved in the transaction. Additionally, EIP-4337 integrates signature aggregators, a crucial feature that enables multiple signers to collaborate, but only one signature is utilized in each transaction.

Signature Aggregation: The Key to Cheaper Computation in Ethereum Layer 2 Scaling

According to Buterin, the significance of this upgrade lies in its impact on rollups, particularly due to the substantial space that signatures occupy in these layer 2 solutions. Scaling solutions like Arbitrum or Optimism group transactions together and validate them off the Ethereum main net. With account abstraction’s incorporation of signature aggregation, data compression is enhanced, resulting in more cost-effective computation. According to the Ethereum co-founder, this improvement could potentially reduce costs by a remarkable 86 times.

While the account abstraction upgrade is underway, it is not the only Ethereum enhancement in progress. Another significant development, known as Proto-dank sharding or EIP-4884, is also in the works. EIP-4884 has emerged as a primary focus of network development due to its potential to establish a new data type, leading to considerable cost reductions and increased data usage efficiency.

Ethereum’s visionary approach to simplify crypto wallets with plans to make crypto wallets as simple as email through account abstraction, as explained by Vitalik Buterin, promises to revolutionize the crypto space. The integration of human-readable addresses, biometric authentication, and unified wallet interfaces aims to make crypto transactions as effortless as managing email accounts. Additionally, the incorporation of signature aggregators and other upgrades enhances scalability and cost efficiency. With developments such as Proto-dank sharding, Ethereum continues demonstrating its commitment to widespread adoption, unlocking new possibilities for users and reshaping the future of decentralized finance.

