Vivo has officially launched its latest foldable smartphone, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, in India. Priced at Rs 1,59,999, this high-end device promises to offer a premium experience with its cutting-edge technology and innovative design.

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro will be available for purchase starting June 13 via Amazon and Flipkart. Here’s a detailed look at its key specs, features, and what makes this device stand out in the foldable smartphone market.

Vivo X Fold 3 – Key Specifications

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro comes with two impressive displays:

Unfolded Display: An 8.03-inch 2K E7 AMOLED display. This large screen supports 4,500 nits of peak brightness, Dolby Vision, and HDR10, ensuring vibrant colors and sharp details.

Cover Display: A 6.53-inch AMOLED display that also supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate. Both displays feature an LTPO panel, allowing the refresh rate to adjust dynamically between 1Hz and 120Hz based on the content being viewed.

Chipset, Battery and Camera

The device is powered by the latest octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, delivering powerful performance and efficiency for a seamless user experience. The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro excels in photography with its advanced camera system:

Rear Cameras: A triple-camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel main camera with an f/1.68 lens and OIS, a 64-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor.

Front Cameras: Both the inner and outer displays have 32-megapixel selfie cameras with f/2.4 apertures, ensuring high-quality selfies and video calls.

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is equipped with a substantial 5,700mAh battery, offering solid battery life. It supports 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, with a fast charger included in the box. The device runs on Android 14 out of the box, ensuring the latest software features and security updates. It boasts Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) protection and an armor glass coating, enhancing its durability.

Conclusion

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is a premium foldable smartphone that combines cutting-edge technology with a sleek and durable design. Priced at Rs 1,59,999, it offers a comprehensive package for those looking for a high-end device with advanced features.

Foldable smartphones are rapidly gaining traction, and the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is a testament to how far this technology has come.

With its dual-display setup, users can enjoy the versatility of a traditional smartphone coupled with the expansive screen real estate of a tablet. The 8.03-inch 2K E7 AMOLED unfolded display offers a vibrant, immersive viewing experience, perfect for media consumption, gaming, and productivity tasks. Meanwhile, the 6.53-inch cover display ensures that the device remains practical and user-friendly even when folded.

The inclusion of the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC ensures that the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro delivers top-tier performance. Whether you’re multitasking, gaming, or using resource-intensive applications, this device handles everything with ease, thanks to its powerful processor and ample RAM. The device’s ability to run on Android 14 out of the box means users will benefit from the latest features and security updates, enhancing overall user experience.

In a market that is becoming increasingly competitive, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro stands out with its comprehensive feature set and innovative design. By combining high-end specifications, a versatile dual-display setup, and advanced camera capabilities, Vivo has created a device that meets the needs of both tech enthusiasts and everyday users.

The price point, while premium, reflects the advanced technology and high-quality materials used in the construction of the device, offering good value for those looking to invest in a top-tier smartphone.

With the official sale starting on June 13 via Amazon and Flipkart, tech enthusiasts in India can look forward to experiencing the future of smartphones with the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro. Whether you’re a photography buff, a multitasker, or someone who appreciates cutting-edge technology, this device promises to deliver on all fronts.

SOURCE