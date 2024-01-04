Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is gearing up for the release of the next flagship smartphone for the year, the Vivo X100, as well as the Vivo X100 Pro smartphone. And to give you a spoiler, this new X100 flagship series smartphone will come with great features and specifications, especially if you love clicking pictures; the cameras on this flagship will never disappoint you.

So, without further ado, let’s look into this new flagship smartphone’s specs, pricing, and launch details.

Vivo X100 Series – Expected Specification and Features

Regarding the specs, both the Vivo X100 and the Vivo X100 Pro smartphones will be coming with a great upgrade compared to their predecessor models.

The smartphone has already made its way to release in China, through which we already got a great reference to the specs and pricing.

Moving to the specification side right now, the duo flagships, including the Vivo X100 and the Vivo X100 Pro smartphone, will be getting their power from the flagship, MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC.

Combined with this processor, you also get faster RAM and storage, whereas the X100 smartphone comes with 12GB of RAM combined with 256GB of storage, and you also have an option for 16GB of RAM combined with 512GB of storage. And there is the premium flagship, the Vivo X100 Pro, will only be shipped with 16GB of RAM combined with 512GB of storage inside.

That was about the processor and the RAM and storage; let’s now move to the other specification details; the Vivo X100 series will be going with the same display on both variants, where you will get to see a 6.78-inch panel, which is an 8T LTPO AMOLED panel that supports upto 120Hz of refresh rate and can get bright to upto whooping 3000 nits.

Vivo has a real surprise on Camera Side for their Vivo X100 Series

Moving to the camera side right now, we have a spoiler alert from the smartphone maker sharing that the camera setup on the new X100 series will surprise the fans.

On the camera side, the top-end flagship, the Vivo X100 Pro, will take the Camera to the next level, where you will seek an even improved camera setup.

Talking about the Camera, we will get to see a trio-housed Camera on the rear side where you will be getting to see a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP Ultrawide angle sensor, and at last, you get a Periscope lens, which is a 100mm lens that offers excellent zooming capabilities.

The younger variant, the X100, comes with a 50MP Ultrawide angle sensor, a 70MM zoom lens, and a 64MP sensor.

Both phones will be equipped with a 32MP selfie shooter. Here, the Vivo X100 Pro will take the edge with its new custom-made 6nm V3 Imaging SoC, which helps improve the overall picture capabilities.

Vivo X100 Series – Price Details

Let’s now move to the pricing side! Alongside a fantastic spec, we will get to see the phone to come for pocket-friendly pricing as well.

T0he Vivo X100 is be around Rs. 63,999, where you will be getting 12GB of RAM combined with 256GB of storage, and if you want more RAM and storage, you get the 16GB RAM with 512GB of storage for a price of Rs. 69,999.

The Vivo X100 Pro, on the other hand, will be going a little bit higher on the pricing side, where you can get a single 16GB RAM with 512GB storage variant for a price tag of Rs. 89,999.

How to watch the Vivo X100 Launch?

The launch of the Vivo X100 will be streamed officially via Vivo’s YouTube channel and even through other social media channels owned by the smartphone maker.