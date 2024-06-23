Volkswagen integrates ChatGPT into new models to enhance the driving experience with advanced AI capabilities. This new feature is available in an all-electric ID. family vehicles, as well as the latest Golf, Tiguan, and Passat models. Drivers can now interact with the car’s systems using natural language, thanks to the IDA voice assistant enhanced by ChatGPT.

Previously, Volkswagen’s IDA voice assistant managed infotainment, navigation, and climate control, while also answering various questions. With the addition of ChatGPT, the system now offers expanded functionalities. Drivers can ask about tourist attractions, and historical events, or even solve math problems, all without taking their eyes off the road.

Activating the new features is simple. Volkswagen Connect or VW Connect Plus users can say “Hello IDA” or press a button on the steering wheel. If Volkswagen’s system cannot answer a query, it forwards the request to ChatGPT, which responds in the familiar Volkswagen voice. Importantly, ChatGPT does not access vehicle data, and all interactions are deleted immediately to ensure privacy. The voice assistant can also be deactivated via the Volkswagen app or the infotainment system’s privacy settings.

To improve vehicle functionality, Volkswagen integrates ChatGPT into new models, offering expanded voice control features. The system supports multiple languages, including US and UK English, Spanish, Czech, and German. This integration results from Volkswagen’s partnership with Cerence Inc., utilizing Cerence Chat Pro to provide accurate and relevant responses.

Showcase at CES 2024

Volkswagen will showcase this innovative technology at CES 2024, held from January 9 to 12. The integration marks Volkswagen as the first major manufacturer to offer ChatGPT as a standard feature, starting in the second quarter of 2024. Models equipped with the latest generation of infotainment systems, such as the ID.7, ID.4, ID.5, ID.3, new Tiguan, and new Passat, will feature this technology.

The enhanced IDA voice assistant can now provide additional information and enrich conversations during car journeys. It offers intuitive, hands-free interaction, delivering vehicle-specific information and answering general knowledge questions. This integration adds significant value for drivers, ensuring ease of use and prioritizing security.

Statements from Volkswagen and Cerence

Kai Grünitz, Member of the Board of Management Volkswagen Brand for Technical Development, highlighted Volkswagen’s commitment to democratizing technology, making advanced features accessible to a broad audience. Stefan Ortmanns, CEO of Cerence, emphasized the benefits of their collaboration with Volkswagen, noting the unmatched flexibility, customization, and security provided by Cerence Chat Pro.

Volkswagen and Cerence plan to further explore the potential of large-language-model-based user experiences, setting the foundation for Volkswagen’s next-generation in-car assistant. The ongoing partnership aims to continually enhance the driving experience with innovative AI technologies.

Advantages of AI Integration

Volkswagen integrates ChatGPT into new models, making advanced AI accessible to a wide range of customers. Volkswagen’s decision to incorporate ChatGPT into the IDA voice assistant showcases its commitment to innovation and improving user experience. The ability to use natural language for various car functions, such as infotainment, navigation, and climate control, makes the driving experience more seamless and intuitive. This enhancement can significantly reduce driver distraction, as users can keep their hands on the wheel and eyes on the road while interacting with the vehicle.

The integration also extends the voice assistant’s capabilities. With ChatGPT, drivers can ask about tourist attractions, and historical events, and even solve complex problems. This feature could be particularly useful for long journeys, making travel more informative and engaging. Additionally, the multi-language support broadens the technology’s accessibility, catering to a global audience.

However, the integration of ChatGPT into Volkswagen vehicles is not without its challenges. One major concern is privacy. Although Volkswagen assures that ChatGPT does not access vehicle data and that all interactions are deleted immediately, the reliance on cloud-based AI systems inherently carries privacy risks. Users must trust that their data is handled securely and that no sensitive information is inadvertently shared or stored.

